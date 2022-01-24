ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxygen transport during liquid ventilation: an in vitro study

By Katrin Bauer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn in vitro experiment on the dissolved oxygen transport during liquid ventilation by means of measuring global oxygen concentration fields is presented within this work. We consider the flow in an idealized four generation model of the human airways in a range of peak Reynolds numbers of \(Re = 500\)"“3400 and...

The Independent

Liquid water spotted on Mars may just be an illusion, study suggests

Liquid water previously spotted beneath Mar’s ice-covered south pole may just be an illusion, a new study suggests.In 2018 scientists thought they were looking at water when they saw bright reflections under the polar cap.However, according to new research, the reflections match those of volcanic plains found all across the red planet.The current temperature and pressure makes stable liquid water unlikely at the planet’s surface, researchers have said.For water to be sustained this close to the surface, you need both a very salty environment and a strong, locally generated heat source, but that doesn’t match what we know of this...
ASTRONOMY
nationalgeographic.com

World’s brightest x-rays reveal COVID-19’s damage to the body

Photographs By Luca Locatelli AND ESRF, Human Organ Atlas. When Paul Tafforeau saw his first experimental scans of a COVID-19 victim’s lung, he thought he had failed. A paleontologist by training, Tafforeau had been laboring with a team strewn across Europe for months to turn a particle accelerator in the French Alps into a revolutionary medical scanning tool.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chemistry and materials science for a sustainable circular polymeric economy

Chemistry plays a determining role in every stage of the plastic life cycle. We reflect on the challenges and limitations of plastics - their sheer abundance, chemodiversity and imperfect recoverability leading to loss of material - and on the need for chemical and non-chemical approaches to overcome them. Plastics mold...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction to: Grazing weakens competitive interactions between active methanotrophs and nitrifiers modulating greenhouse-gas emissions in grassland soils

Grazing significantly decreases CH4 uptake while it increases N2O emissions basing on 14-month in situ measurement. The original article has been revised. Institute of Soil and Water Resources and Environmental Science, College of Environmental and Resource Sciences, Zhejiang Provincial Key Laboratory of Agricultural Resources and Environment, Zhejiang University, Hangzhou, 310058, China.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Science
atlantanews.net

Remdesivir for COVID-19 found to reduce need for mechanical ventilation: Study

Ottawa [Canada], January 24 (ANI): Remdesivir had saved many lives during the deadly second wave of COVID-19. Now, a new research has revealed that Remdesivir, when compared with the standard of care for COVID-19, reduced the need for mechanical ventilation in hospitalised patients. The study, titled 'Canadian Treatments for COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Volume 601 Issue 7894, 27 January 2022

A key requirement for self-sustaining energy generation using nuclear fusion is for the plasma in which the fusion occurs to be heated by the fusion reactions themselves. In this week's issue, Alex Zylstra and his colleagues demonstrate a 'burning plasma' regime in which fusion reactions are the primary source of heat that sustains the plasma. Working at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, the researchers used 192 lasers to create a plasma of deuterium and tritium. By optimizing the experimental set-up the team was able to create conditions under which the plasma became self-heating - a key step towards making nuclear fusion a viable power source. The cover shows one of the 'targets' used by the team to create a burning plasma. The deuterium"“tritium fuel capsule is visible in circular window at the centre. When irradiated by the laser beams, the target capsule melts and implodes, starting the fusion reaction.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Do not downplay biodiversity loss

Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Molecular properties of epimutation hotspots

Mistakes in the maintenance of CG methylation are a source of heritable epimutations in plants. Multigenerational surveys indicate that the rate of these stochastic events varies substantially across the genome, with some regions harbouring localized 'epimutation hotspots'. Using Arabidopsis as a model, we show that epimutation hotspots are indexed by a specific set of chromatin states that map to subregions of gene body methylation genes. Although these regions comprise only ~12% of all CGs in the genome, they account for ~63% of all epimutation events per unit time. Molecular profiling revealed that these regions contain unique sequence features, harbour steady-state intermediate methylation levels and act as putative targets of antagonistic DNA methylation pathways. We further demonstrate that experimentally induced shifts in steady-state methylation in these hotspot regions are sufficient to significantly alter local epimutation intensities. Our work lays the foundation for dissecting the molecular mechanisms and evolutionary consequences of epimutation hotspots in plants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel hybrid method to additively manufacture denser graphite structures using Binder Jetting

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81861-w, published online 28 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, Shaul Avraham and Yair Yacobi were omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. V.P., G.M.-K. were involved in the experimental...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reply to: The Living Planet Index does not measure abundance

Replying to M. Puurtinen et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03708-8 (2022) Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Revisiting small RNA movement in plants

Regulation of intercellular small RNA (sRNA)-mediated gene silencing in plants is commonly ascribed to hypothetical mechanisms involving movement channels. In this commentary, IÂ present a complementary, perhaps counter-intuitive view, in which sRNA movement is also crucially regulated by the cell-autonomous silencing machinery found in silencing-emitting, traversed and recipient cells.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Impact of limited residential address on health effect analysis of predicted air pollution in a simulation study

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2022)Cite this article. Recent epidemiological studies of air pollution have adopted spatially-resolved prediction models to estimate air pollution concentrations at people's homes. However, the benefit of these models was limited in many studies that used existing health data relying on incomplete addresses resulting from confidentiality concerns or lack of interest when designed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How to build Hamiltonians that transport noncommuting charges in quantum thermodynamics

Noncommuting conserved quantities have recently launched a subfield of quantum thermodynamics. In conventional thermodynamics, a system of interest and an environment exchange quantities-energy, particles, electric charge, etc.-that are globally conserved and are represented by Hermitian operators. These operators were implicitly assumed to commute with each other, until a few years ago. Freeing the operators to fail to commute has enabled many theoretical discoveries-about reference frames, entropy production, resource-theory models, etc. Little work has bridged these results from abstract theory to experimental reality. This paper provides a methodology for building this bridge systematically: we present a prescription for constructing Hamiltonians that conserve noncommuting quantities globally while transporting the quantities locally. The Hamiltonians can couple arbitrarily many subsystems together and can be integrable or nonintegrable. Our Hamiltonians may be realized physically with superconducting qudits, with ultracold atoms, and with trapped ions.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

COVID-19 reinfections among naturally infected and vaccinated individuals

The protection against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants by pre-existing antibodies elicited due to the current vaccination or natural infection is a global concern. We aimed to investigate the rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection and its clinical features among infection-naÃ¯ve, infected, vaccinated, and post-infection-vaccinated individuals. A cohort was designed among icddr,b staff registered for COVID-19 testing by real-time reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR). Reinfection cases were confirmed by whole-genome sequencing. From 19 March 2020 to 31 March 2021, 1644 (mean age, 38.4Â years and 57% male) participants were enrolled; where 1080 (65.7%) were tested negative and added to the negative cohort. The positive cohort included 750 positive patients (564 from baseline and 186 from negative cohort follow-up), of whom 27.6% were hospitalized and 2.5% died. Among hospitalized patients, 45.9% had severe to critical disease and 42.5% required oxygen support. Hypertension and diabetes mellitus were found significantly higher among the hospitalised patients compared to out-patients; risk ratio 1.3 and 1.6 respectively. The risk of infection among positive cohort was 80.2% lower than negative cohort (95% CI 72.6"“85.7%; p"‰<"‰0.001). Genome sequences showed that genetically distinct SARS-CoV-2 strains were responsible for reinfections. Naturally infected populations were less likely to be reinfected by SARS-CoV-2 than the infection-naÃ¯ve and vaccinated individuals. Although, reinfected individuals did not suffer severe disease, a remarkable proportion of naturally infected or vaccinated individuals were (re)-infected by the emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH

