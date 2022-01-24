ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An age-structured model of hepatitis B viral infection highlights the potential of different therapeutic strategies

By Farzad Fatehi
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatitis B virusÂ (HBV) is a global health threat, and its elimination by 2030 has been prioritised by the World Health Organisation. Here we present an age-structured model for the immune response to an HBV infection, which takes into account contributions from both cell-mediated and humoral immunity. The model has been...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Vaccination Key to 'Super Immunity' Against COVID-19

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Coronavirus infections before or after vaccination provide equal levels of increased immunity, and the key to this so-called "super immunity" is to be vaccinated, researchers report. "It makes no difference whether you get infected-and-then-vaccinated, or if you get vaccinated-and-then-a-breakthrough infection," said study co-senior author Fikadu Tafesse. He is an assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) School of Medicine, in Portland. ...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

Scientists Discover How the 'Mono' Virus Might Trigger MS

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A one-two punch from science has clearly tagged the mononucleosis virus, Epstein-Barr, as a major cause of multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) appears to trigger multiple sclerosis (MS) by tricking the immune systems of some into attacking their body's own nerve cells, a new study indicates. "We demonstrated that a specific protein in EBV mimics a protein in people's brains, and that...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 infection triggers paracrine senescence and leads to a sustained senescence-associated inflammatory response

Reports of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome, in which the inflammatory response persists even after SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared, are increasing1, but the underlying mechanisms of post-acute COVID-19 syndrome remain unknown. Here, we show that SARS-CoV-2-infected cells trigger senescence-like cell-cycle arrest2,3 in neighboring uninfected cells in a paracrine manner via virus-induced cytokine production. In cultured human cells or bronchial organoids, these SASR-CoV-2 infection-induced senescent cells express high levels of a series of inflammatory factors known as senescence-associated secretory phenotypes (SASPs)4 in a sustained manner, even after SARS-CoV-2 is no longer detectable. We also show that the expression of the senescence marker CDKN2A (refs. 5,6) and various SASP factor4 genes is increased in the pulmonary cells of patients with severe post-acute COVID-19 syndrome. Furthermore, we find that mice exposed to a mouse-adapted strain of SARS-CoV-2 exhibit prolonged signs of cellular senescence and SASP in the lung at 14 days after infection when the virus was undetectable, which could be substantially reduced by the administration of senolytic drugs7. The sustained infection-induced paracrine senescence described here may be involved in the long-term inflammation caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B#Viral Hepatitis#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis E
WebMD

'The Other Pandemic': Antibiotic Resistance Growing Worldwide

Jan. 22, 2022 -- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, we've all been there. You wake up feeling lousy -- headache, scratchy throat, coughing -- and you find the energy to go see your doctor. What you really want is validation -- yes, something is going around -- and a prescription that will knock the illness out of you in a day or 2, tops.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

Toxic Black Mold Is Growing In My Brain

“I honestly can’t believe you’re alive,” one of my doctors told me a few months ago. “It really makes no sense.”. I was sitting with my fiancé in an exam room in the infectious disease wing of Massachusetts General Hospital, as I have countless times over the past four years. I was hearing again how the toxic black mold in my brain defies expectations and baffles my physicians.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
geekspin

Cannabis could potentially help fight Covid infections

Can cannabis help in preventing Covid infections? Well, researchers from Oregon State University have found that certain CBD compounds found in cannabis were able to protect human cells from infection. These researchers found that, when bound to the spike proteins found on the virus, two compounds in hemp — cannabigerolic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Elko Daily Free Press

Speaking of Science: Is immunity from viral infection different than immunity from vaccination?

A large chunk of the news this week has centered on Novak Djokovic’s attempts to remain in Melbourne for the Australian Open. At the core of the controversy is a debate over what constitutes sufficient immunity against Covid-19 infection: Djokovic is not vaccinated against Covid-19 but has been infected within the past six months, which in theory should give him immunity against future illness.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

The double-edged sword of gut bacteria in celiac disease and implications for therapeutic potential

Celiac disease (CeD) is an immune-mediated disease, triggered by gluten ingestion, in genetically susceptible individuals. The gluten-free diet (GFD) is the only current treatment for CeD, but is difficult to follow, has high non-adherence rates, and does not always lead to symptomatic or mucosal remission. Microbially-mediated mechanisms have been proposed to contribute to disease pathogenesis, and clinical studies support an association, but mechanistic insight has been difficult to obtain. Recent advances using translational approaches have provided clues to the mechanisms through which bacteria could contribute to CeD pathogenesis. In this review we discuss these bacterially mediated mechanisms, which include the modulation of pathogenic or protective pathways. Targeting these pathways through microbial therapeutics could provide adjuvant therapies to the GFD.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What are the differences between viral vs. bacterial meningitis?

Meningitis is inflammation of the meninges, the lining of the brain. It typically occurs due to an infection, which may be viral or bacterial. In adults and older children, the most common type of meningitis is viral. This information comes from the Meningitis Research Foundation. Meningitis can also result from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs19news

Using predictive computer modeling to look for ways to stop potentially deadly infection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers are using an advanced computer modeling system to understand how a potentially deadly infection can cause problems for hospitalized patients. The University of Virginia researchers are looking at C. difficile by using a form of predictive computer modeling called GENREs. According to a release,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Research on rare diseases: ten years of progress and challenges at IRDiRC

The International Rare Diseases Research Consortium (IRDiRC) is a global collaborative initiative launched in 2011, aimed at tackling rare diseases through research. Here, we summarize IRDiRC’s vision and goals and highlight achievements and prospects after its first decade. Fondazione Telethon, Milan, Italy. Galliano Zanello. Institut National de la Santé...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New antisense oligonucleotide therapies reach first base in ALS

Two studies highlight the evolution of antisense oligonucleotide therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, offering hope for an effective treatment. In 1993, mutations in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene were the first genetic cause identified in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurological disease characterized by rapidly progressive paralysis and death from respiratory failure1,2. Today, an ever-evolving list of genes has been implicated in ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease after the eponymous baseball player who died of the condition in 1941. Although most cases of ALS are sporadic and of unknown etiology, the cases linked to gene mutations offer an opportunity to use genetic approaches to treat the disease.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevalence and natural history of schwannomas in neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2): the influence of pathogenic variants

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. This study explores the natural history of vestibular, trigeminal and lower cranial nerve schwannomas (VS, TS, LCNS) in patients with Neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2), to understand how pathogenic variants (PVs) of the NF2 gene affect tumour burden and growth rate, viaÂ a retrospective analysis of a UK NF2 centre database and imaging. VS, TS and LCNS location and size were measured in accordance with a standardised protocol. PVs were categorised in accordance with the UK NF2 Genetic Severity Score (GSS). 153 patients (age 5"“82) had 458 schwannomas, of which 362 were previously untreated comprising: 204 VS, 93 TS, and 65 LCNS (IX, X, XI). 322 schwannomas had sequential imaging allowing growth rate analysis with a mean follow-up of 45 months. VS were universally present, and bilateral in 146/153 cases. 65% of tumours grew >2"‰mm during the study period at mean rate 2.0"‰mm/year. Significant association was found between increasing GSS and growth rate. TS occurred in 66/153 patients (bilateral in 27/153); 31% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.8"‰mm/yr). Significant increase in tumour prevalence was noted with increasing GSS. LCNS were found in 47/153 patients (bilateral in 19/153); 27% of tumours showed growth (mean 1.9"‰mm/yr). The trend for increased prevalence with increasing GSS did not reach significance. VS growth rate was significantly influenced by GSS and they were much more likely to grow than TS and LCNS. TS prevalence also correlated with increasing GSS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Therapeutic potential of highly functional codon-optimized microutrophin for muscle-specific expression

High expectations have been set on gene therapy with an AAV-delivered shortened version of dystrophin (ÂµDys) for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), with several drug candidates currently undergoing clinical trials. Safety concerns with this therapeutic approach include the immune response to introduced dystrophin antigens observed in some DMD patients. Recent reports highlighted microutrophin (ÂµUtrn) as a less immunogenic functional dystrophin substitute for gene therapy. In the current study, we created a human codon-optimized ÂµUtrn which was subjected to side-by-side characterization with previously reported mouse and human ÂµUtrn sequences after rAAV9 intramuscular injections in mdx mice. Long-term studies with systemic delivery of rAAV9-ÂµUtrn demonstrated robust transgene expression in muscles, with localization to the sarcolemma, functional improvement of muscle performance, decreased creatine kinase levels, and lower immunogenicity as compared to ÂµDys. An extensive toxicity study in wild-type rats did not reveal adverse changes associated with high-dose rAAV9 administration and human codon-optimized ÂµUtrn overexpression. Furthermore, we verified that muscle-specific promoters MHCK7 and SPc5-12 drive a sufficient level of rAAV9-ÂµUtrn expression to ameliorate the dystrophic phenotype in mdx mice. Our results provide ground for taking human codon-optimized ÂµUtrn combined with muscle-specific promoters into clinical development as safe and efficient gene therapy for DMD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients have alterations in body composition. Bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) evaluates body composition, hydration status, and fluid distribution. Subjects with fluid disturbances have been found to have lower FEV1, respiratory muscle strength, and poor prognosis. We aimedÂ to evaluate the effect of hydration status and fluid distribution on pulmonary function in COPD patients. A cross-sectional study, 180 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COPD were included. Patients with asthma, advanced renal or liver disease, acute HF, exacerbation of COPD, or pacemakers were excluded. Hydration status variables (TBW, ECW, ICW) and disturbance of fluid distribution [impedance ratio (IR)"‰>"‰0.84 and phase angle (PhA)] were evaluated by BIA. Pulmonary function was assessed by spirometry. The mean population age was 71.55"‰Â±"‰8.94Â years; 55% were men. Subjects were divided into two groups according to the IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 or"‰<"‰0.84. The group with higher IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84 had lower FEV1, FVC, FEV1/FVC, DLCO and, PhA compared to those with IR"‰<"‰0.84. After adjusting for confounding variables TBW, ECW, IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, PhA, and resistance/height increase were associated with decreased FEV1. In the same way, with IR"‰â‰¥"‰0.84, edema index"‰â‰¥"‰0.48, trunk and abdominal IR were negatively associated with FVC, and PhA had a positive association with FVC. Fluid distribution, especially IR and PhA, could be a useful parameter for predicting pulmonary function in COPD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Asthma in paediatric intensive care in England residents: observational study

Despite high prevalence of asthma in children in the UK, there were no prior report on asthma admissions in paediatric intensive care units (PICU). We investigated the epidemiology and healthcare resource utilisation in children with asthma presenting to PICUs in England. PICANet, a UK national PICU database, was queried for asthma as the primary reason for admission, of children resident in England from April 2006 until March 2013. There were 2195 admissions to PICU for a median stay of 1.4Â days. 59% were males and 51% aged 0"“4Â years. The fourth and fifth mostÂ deprived quintiles represented 61% (1329) admissions and 73% (11) of the 15 deaths. Deaths were most frequent in 10"“14Â years age (n"‰="‰11, 73%), with no deaths in less than 5Â years age. 38% of admissions (828/2193) received invasive ventilation, which was more frequent with increasing deprivation (13% (108/828) in least deprived to 31% (260/828) in most deprived) and withÂ decreasing age (0"“4-year-olds: 49%, 409/828). This first multi-centre PICU study in England found that children from more deprived neighbourhoods represented the majority of asthma admissions, invasive ventilation and deaths in PICU. Children experiencing socioeconomic deprivation could benefit from enhanced asthma support in the community.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The relationship between behavioural and mood responses to monetary rewards in a sample of students with and without reported pain

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 30 (2022) Cite this article. Pain impairs reward processing, and people suffering from physical pain are at high risk of having a persistently low mood. Although individuals with chronic pain have reported reduced reward responsiveness and impaired mood, it is not clear if reward responsiveness and mood are impaired in samples with sub-clinical pain scores otherwise healthy. Investigating a sub-clinical group is essential to disentangle the influence of medication on the behavioural effect of reward on mood and performance. Here, we aimed to examine the effects of reward on mood and performance in a sample of university students divided into a control group without clinically significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰40) and the sub-clinical group with significant pain symptoms (N"‰="‰39). We used the Fribourg reward task and the pain sub-scale of the Symptom Checklist (SCL-27-plus) to assess the physical symptoms of pain. A significant positive correlation was found between average mood ratings and average monetary reward in the control group (r38"‰="‰0.42, p"‰="‰0.008) and not significant in the sub-clinical group (r37"‰="‰0.12, p"‰="‰0.46). The results might yield first insights into the relationship between pain and reward in sub-clinical populations without the confound of medication.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy