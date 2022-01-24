ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Special Olympics Texas looking for local volunteers

By Keli Freeman
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2L9d_0dtyJoUo00

Special Olympics Texas is looking for volunteers to help with competitions in the Coastal Bend.

“Groups of volunteers, single volunteers, day of event volunteers, and volunteers that would like to help run the competition. If anybody has experience with swimming or tennis, things like that,” said Angela Brengman, the area director for Special Olympics Texas.

The organization said it's especially important this year, because this is the first time the games have been held since 2019 because of the pandemic. Organizers said cheering on the athletes is a big part of volunteering.

“At the end of spring games, at the end of a 50-yard-dash, we have huggers," said Brengman. "I don't know if the hugger position will ever come back but don't let that stop you from volunteering, they still wanna see you, they still wanna see you cheering them on and its still really fun even if its a little different."

The organization said you don't have to have a sports background to take part. Those under the age of 16 can volunteer, but will need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or coach to the event.

“If you want to be a day-of volunteer which is working the area competitions we have, you don’t need any training at all. You can just sign up and show up at the time you sign up for,” said Noah Willoughby, Volunteer Services Manager for Special Olympics Texas. “If you want to become part of the games management team to help more with running the competition, its called the Class A volunteer, you’ll go through a couple more training. If you have specific knowledge on a sport like swimming or golf, we’d love to have you as a games management team or coach.”

The area spring games are scheduled for April 9, 2022. You can sign up to volunteer up to the day of the games. For the link to sign up and the schedule of all events, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Special Olympics Polar Plunge moves to The Banks this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people will brave the winter temps Saturday morning as they participate in the Special Olympics’ annual Polar Plunge. The Polar Plunge helps raise money to benefit the Special Olympics and the athletes. Back in person this year, the Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge for Special...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Myhighplains.com

Coffee Memorial looking for Amarillo volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s Volunteer Services announced that they are looking for volunteers in Amarillo to “join our-life saving mission.”. The organization website explains that volunteers responsibilities include, calling life-saving donors, delivering messages such as date, location, time, reminder to bring photo ID...
Winterset Madisonian

Special Olympics: five to advance to state

Winterset Special Olympics competitors traveled to Decatur High School in Leon on Saturday, Jan. 22. Avery Gross, Alexis Willcox, Alexandria Kennedy, Charles Williams, and Shawn Gilbride all placed first and will advance on to state. State competition will be held in Iowa City in March. Seth Bazley and Zach Fleming both took home second place. Congrats to all athletes! Pictured […]
LEON, IA
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Special Olympics teams play in tourneys

The Marshall County Special Olympics basketball teams traveled to Caldwell County and Ohio County Jan. 15 to play in tournaments. In the first game at Caldwell, Marshall Team 1 played the Stallions of McCracken County losing a very close game 14-10. The Marshals were led by Vance Phelan with six...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Charleston City Paper

Local mentorship program short on volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry, a Charleston-based mentorship program that pairs volunteers with kids in need, is looking for more volunteers to serve their community as National Mentoring Month comes to a close. The nonprofit serving tri-county youth through professionally supported one-on-one mentoring relationships said it has hundreds...
CHARLESTON, SC
WTAJ

Local School Hunger Program in Need of Volunteers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An area school hunger program is in search of volunteers to pack backpacks with food items. The Mountain Lion Backpack Program works to make sure children (kindergarten through 5th grade) within the Altoona Area School District have meals and snacks to eat throughout the weekend.
ALTOONA, PA
WSBS

Donate to State Police Taking the Plunge for Special Olympics

The Massachusetts State Police are taking the Polar Plunge to help fundraising efforts for the Massachusetts Special Olympics. The State Police are trying to raise $5,000 to help fund inclusive experiences for more than 14,000 Special Olympic athletes according to the State Police Facebook page. You can donate to this great cause through the Mass State Police FB page or by clicking on this LINK. In a statement on the State Police Facebook page…“Any donation amount is greatly appreciated.”
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Swimming#The Coastal Bend#Groups#Special Olympics Texas#Volunteer Services
northwestgeorgianews.com

Make-A-Wish Georgia spotlights local volunteer

Rome resident Linda Jennings was recently spotlighted for her volunteer work with Make-a-Wish Georgia. Since 1995, Make-A-Wish Georgia has been granting the wishes of local children facing critical illnesses. More than 20 years later, nearly 8,000 lives have experienced the impact of a life-changing wish. Jennings has been a volunteer...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KVUE

Central Texas Food Bank in need of volunteers

AUSTIN, Texas — Food banks across the country are short on volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Central Texas Food Bank is no exception. The nonprofit usually experiences a post-holiday slow down in volunteers, but the omicron variant has made matters worse. While the availability of volunteers...
AUSTIN, TX
Paducah Sun

Special Olympics teams play in tourneys

The Marshall County Special Olympics basketball teams traveled to Caldwell County and Ohio County on Jan. 15 to play in tournaments. In the first game at Caldwell, Marshall Team One played the Stallions of McCracken County losing a very close game 14-10. The Marshals were led by Vance Phelan with...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local Runner Raising Money for Special Olympics

Palm Harbor, Florida — Outside Joe Rosenberger’s work as a Data Analyst, he’s an avid runner. Rosenberger decided to combine two things he holds dearly by putting on his own fundraising campaign. He’s preparing for a 12-hour run and embarked on a goal to raise $1,111 to donate to Special Olympics Florida. Joe named his personal running campaign and event Sunrise to Sunset – A Run for the Red. He plans to set out on this 12-hour run March 5th at 6:30am starting at the Pier in downtown St Petersburg, FL finishing at Sunset Beach, Tarpon Springs, FL.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy