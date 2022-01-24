Special Olympics Texas looking for local volunteers

Special Olympics Texas is looking for volunteers to help with competitions in the Coastal Bend.

“Groups of volunteers, single volunteers, day of event volunteers, and volunteers that would like to help run the competition. If anybody has experience with swimming or tennis, things like that,” said Angela Brengman, the area director for Special Olympics Texas.

The organization said it's especially important this year, because this is the first time the games have been held since 2019 because of the pandemic. Organizers said cheering on the athletes is a big part of volunteering.

“At the end of spring games, at the end of a 50-yard-dash, we have huggers," said Brengman. "I don't know if the hugger position will ever come back but don't let that stop you from volunteering, they still wanna see you, they still wanna see you cheering them on and its still really fun even if its a little different."

The organization said you don't have to have a sports background to take part. Those under the age of 16 can volunteer, but will need to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or coach to the event.

“If you want to be a day-of volunteer which is working the area competitions we have, you don’t need any training at all. You can just sign up and show up at the time you sign up for,” said Noah Willoughby, Volunteer Services Manager for Special Olympics Texas. “If you want to become part of the games management team to help more with running the competition, its called the Class A volunteer, you’ll go through a couple more training. If you have specific knowledge on a sport like swimming or golf, we’d love to have you as a games management team or coach.”

The area spring games are scheduled for April 9, 2022. You can sign up to volunteer up to the day of the games. For the link to sign up and the schedule of all events, click here .