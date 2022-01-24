ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Operation Fuel offers financial assistance for energy and heat

By Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5Lga_0dtyJWYc00

The cost of oil on the rise and with low temperatures, many in our state are struggling to heat their homes; Operation Fuel wants people to know that help is available.

Operation fuel helps people who are struggling to pay their bills still make it through the winter with heat in their homes. And they say more people than usual need help right now.

That’s because of the one-two punch of so many people losing their jobs during the pandemic, and the skyrocketing price of oil. Electric rates have gone up too, so people who have electric heat are paying more. And even those with natural gas may find it tough to pay the bill. Even before the pandemic, there were around 400,000 families in Connecticut at risk for not being able to pay their utility bills. There are probably more than that now, and operation fuel’s Executive Director says they want to help.

“We are rarely turning people away, despite what their income may be.  people are struggling across the board. We typically used to see folks who are seniors, living with disabilities, struggling with the cost of basic needs. But that has since been expanded to a more wider of the population here in our state.” Said Brenda Watson, Executive Director of Operation Fuel.

She says even if folks are working, their pay might not be enough to keep up with the rising cost of heating oil. She says, even if you are not sure you qualify, if you’re having trouble paying for heat, give it a shot. Here’s how you can do it. You can try the state help line 2-1-1. Explain your problem and they will connect you with operation fuel. Or, you can go to their public portal, operation fuel.org/get help. There are also local fuel banks all across the state you can contact.

For more information, you can check out our website, WTNH.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
WTNH

Connecticut is facing a major firefighter shortage

WILLIMANTIC, Conn (WTNH) – Fire departments in Connecticut are being stretched thin right now. In many departments, staffing is down while the number of fires are going up. This is putting more pressure on recruiting the next generation. It’s been a crisis in the making for years, but it’s worse than ever. Fewer firefighters around […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Operation Fuel#Nexstar Media Inc
WTNH

‘Stealth’ omicron subvariant found in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Scientists and health officials are keeping their eyes on a descendant of the omicron variant. This version of the coronavirus, which scientists call BA.2, has been discovered in Connecticut, according to an associate professor at the Yale School of Public Health. This variant is widely considered stealthier than the original […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

American Red Cross: Tips to keep safe during winter storms

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Red Cross is providing tips on how to keep safe during a major winter storm. Connecticut is may see heavy snow, strong winds and heavy flooding on Saturday. The Red Cross is providing residents with tips to keep handy throughout the winter season. How to Prepare for a Winter […]
FARMINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WTNH

Blood donations still needed amid first-ever national blood crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are urging Connecticut residents to donate blood amid the worst national blood shortage in over a decade. ”We’re comfortable when there’s a five-day supply of blood,” American Red Cross COO Richard Branigan said. “We don’t have that level right now.” Lamont is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Auditors find oversight issues at CT child welfare department

(AP) – Connecticut’s state auditors issued a report Wednesday detailing numerous problems they found with record-keeping and oversight at the state Department of Children and Families. Those include a failure to properly monitor outside agencies who are placing children with serious behavioral or mental health issues in foster care. The audit found that some homes […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Backus Hospital opens new ambulatory medical center to the public

(WTNH) – Backus Hospital in Norwich is expanding in a big way. This week, a new ambulatory medical center infusion center opened to the public. Lisa Bazinet, regional nurse manager of oncology services at Backus and Windham Hospitals is discussing the new center. Watch the video above for the full interview.  
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy