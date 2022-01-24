ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Review: Time Capsule Doc Explores the Early Years of the Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and LCD Soundsystem

By Andrew Barker
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a montage early on in Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace’s documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” that is bound to give any geriatric millennial pause. The year is 1999. It’s New Year’s Eve in New York City. President Bill Clinton is speaking on television, full of optimism for the new...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

A Few Last Words From Meat Loaf: In an Unpublished Interview, the Singer Reveals Secrets of ‘Bat Out of Hell’

In 2016, I went into a conference room in Beverly Hills to spend a couple hours talking with Meat Loaf, who had just finished recording what would be his final studio album, “Braver Than We Are.” The project found him dipping into nearly 50 years’ worth of Jim Steinman songs that he’d never gotten to or that had been newly revised, and he also brought in Ellen Foley and Karla DeVito for cameos to really make the project feel like old home week, as much he was adamantly opposed to trying to recreate the sound of his 1977 breakout, “Bat...
MUSIC
Roger Ebert

Sundance 2022: Hatching, Piggy, Meet Me In the Bathroom

In containing its Midnight section to six films for its all-virtual edition this year, the Sundance Film Festival delivered a lineup of hard-hitting genre films that felt consistently programmed with the audience experience in mind. Pinwheeling between dark comedies and rock documentaries, leaving space for slasher throwbacks and social satires,...
MOVIES
CentralTrack

[Exclusive Premiere] Song Of The Day: Yeah Huh – “Just Keep It Real”

Check Out This New Track From The Minds Of Oil Boom’s Ryan Taylor and The Orbans’ Kenny Wayne Hollingsworth Before It Streams. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Karen O
Person
Kimya Dawson
Person
Tunde Adebimpe
Person
Julian Casablancas
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance 2022 Critic’s Notebook: Dos Estaciones, Meet Me in the Bathroom

Dos Estaciones, Juan Pablo González, Sundance, Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival 2022. In the opening sequence of Juan Pablo González’s second feature, Dos Estaciones, DP Gerardo Guerra’s Steadicam roves a tequila farm’s fields as workers chop down agave plants; when they pause for lunch, the camera pans equally slowly, seemingly without planning, to bring whoever’s speaking into frame. In these opening moments, Dos Estaciones could be any one of a number of post-Lisandro Alonso films composed of tracking shots, slow pans and nonprofessional performances by Latin American laborers, differentiated only by the skill and specifics of their execution. A static shot then introduces farm owner, Maria Garcia (Teresa Sánchez), trying and failing to start her car; she gives up and walks to the house trailed by Steadicam. This, too, is a familiar, Gerry-era gesture, and the decision to branch off from the field to follow her doesn’t necessarily definitively announce Maria as the main protagonist. But she indeed is, as Dos Estaciones soon expands its rhythms and possibilities to an unexpected goal: tautly formally controlled and unabashedly tightly plotted melodrama, successfully adducing slow cinema’s shot compositions to more recognizable dramaturgical ends.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Meet Me in the Bathroom – first-look review

New York’s pre-9/11 music scene is revisited in this suitably lo-fi documentary from the makers of Shut Up and Play the Hits. Viewed today, it’s easy to forget that 20 odd years ago, Manhattan’s Lower East Side (or LES, as it’s sometimes known) was more a grubby dive of an area than an eclectic, go-to destination with plenty of gentrified swish in its tail. In 1999, the neighbourhood’s grime put most people off. All except the immigrant communities who called it home and the creative outcasts who sought out likeminded souls.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcd Soundsystem#Sundance Film Festival#Meet Me In The Bathroom#Time Capsule#Rock And Roll#Southern#Pbr#Les#Rebirth
Pitchfork

The Dream of the 2000s Is Alive in the Meet Me in the Bathroom Documentary

It’s August 1999, and a young man dressed like Robin Hood and a young woman wearing pink bunny ears are grinning widely as they sing a little ditty about orange juice and botulism. A dude pogoes awkwardly in their midst onstage; afterward, a hat is passed around. The scene, featuring anti-folk oddballs Adam Green and Kimya Dawson of the Moldy Peaches, might not sound like the beginnings of any kind of revolution. But appearing early in the new documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, the endearingly idiosyncratic performance hints at a creative freedom and communal spirit that would soon turn New York City’s Lower East Side and Williamsburg neighborhoods into the hot zone for a rock’n’roll revival.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Directors Didn’t Want a ‘Behind the Music’ Type Documentary (Video)

Sundance 2022: ”We wanted to make something that lives and breathes and makes you feel like you had been dropped into that time,“ Dylan Southern says. For those who have read Lizzy Goodman’s “Meet Me in the Bathroom,” the book is an epic oral history spread out across 10 years of New York rock music beginning in the early 2000s. The book is unique for its carefully constructed conversations with dozens of voices who lived it. So a film adaptation of the book couldn’t just be any old music documentary.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Neil Young Removes Music From Spotify in Protest of Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Spotify will remove Neil Young’s music from its platform, per his request, following his objections to Joe Rogan’s statements about the Covid-19 vaccine on his Spotify-hosted show. The music is expected to be removed later Wednesday. A rep for Spotify said in a statement to Variety: “We want...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Amadhia

Autistic Behavior’s “Shattered Cattle” is a Time Capsule of Adventurous Early Punk

If anyone is aware of Jackson, New Jersey, it’s most likely due to it housing Six Flags Great Adventure, the mammoth amusement park known for its looping roller coasters and miles of arcades. Besides that claim to fame, the south Jersey town was also the birthplace of Autistic Behavior, one of the first hardcore punk bands from the state. In their brief existence, they managed to share bills with hardcore originators Black Flag, Bad Brains, and the Dead Kennedys, whose vocalist Jello Biafra offered to release an album by the band on his then-fledgling label, Alternative Tentacles. Sadly, the record, Shattered Cattle, never saw the light of day until the Philadelphia-based SRA Records released it in 2014.
JACKSON, NJ
The Blade

Review: Zac Harmon's new set mixes blues with other genres

Suffice it to say that when you’ve produced hits by legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and Carlos Santana, you don’t need to waste your time on any ordinary guitarist. Grammy-winning producer Jim Gaines, who also has produced pop acts such as Huey Lewis and the News, sees something special in Texas-based bluesman Zac Harmon and that’s great for us, the listeners.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

‘Alice’ Review: A Plantation Slave Escapes Into 1970s America in a Rousing, Empowering Fable

Krystin Ver Linden’s “Alice” is a righteous fable about a Black woman (Keke Palmer) who escapes from an isolated Georgia plantation that’s enslaved her, her husband (Gaius Charles) and her family for generations, and discovers a wonderland just outside the property line: 1973 America, where she learns she’s been emancipated for a century. “I never told anyone they had to stay,” her Bible-thumping captor Mr. Paul (Jonny Lee Miller) sputters by way of cheap justification. “I just never told them they could go.”
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Keyboardist Don Airey on His Years With Ozzy Osbourne, Deep Purple, and Black Sabbath

Rolling Stone interview series Unknown Legends features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and veteran musicians who have toured and recorded alongside icons for years, if not decades. All are renowned in the business, but some are less well known to the general public. Here, these artists tell their complete stories, giving an up-close look at life on music’s A list. This edition features keyboardist Don Airey.  During the past 50 years, whenever a major British hard-rock or heavy-metal band needed a genius-level keyboardist, they knew they could call Don Airey. He’s the guy that Rainbow and Black Sabbath hired...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy