Meta reveals today that they have not only designed but built the new AI Research SuperCluster (RSC)—possibly the most efficient AI supercomputers currently in the industry and the world and powered by NVIDIA's latest Ampere A100 GPUs. Keep in mind that the company states that it is built but also declares that it is not fully built but does anticipate complete production in the middle of 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO