Several European countries, including France and the Netherlands, have announced that they plan to lift some domestic Covid rules.These decisions have followed European health ministers’ assertion that hospitalisations and deaths have not risen dramatically in line with Covid cases, which remain high in many of these countries.“There has been a decoupling between the trend that was applicable earlier in the epidemic, between increasing infection and increase in Covid hospitalisations,” an expert advisory panel told Denmark’s government on Friday, prompting a roadmap for a lifting of restrictions in the country.The change in domestic rules - from mask-wearing to vaccine passports -...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO