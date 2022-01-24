ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly to start the week, some overnight snow showers

By Chelsea Priest
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few flurries in spot this morning but otherwise clouds will be clearing as the morning progresses. This afternoon is partly sunny and chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s. This evening clouds roll back into the area. Overnight some light snow moves into the area with some showers...

www.abc6.com

WSLS

Everyone is likely to see some snow starting Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s a look at our first call map for this weekend’s forecasted snow. While this was not an easy forecast, this could very well be the simplest snow map we’ve ever made. As you can see, our map has everyone in the 1-3″...
ROANOKE, VA
ABC6.com

Winter Storm Potential For Friday Night & Saturday

Potential for strong winds and heavy snow. Meanwhile, tonight is frigid. Clear, low temps in the single digits. Thursday, mostly sunny and cold. Upper 20s to 30°. Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy. Around 20°. Friday, cloudy. A few snow showers during the afternoon. Mid to upper 30s. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Cold, chance for light snow showers overnight

PITTSBURGH — Bitter cold air this morning, but temperatures rebound back near 30 this afternoon. Increasing clouds ahead of the next front that will bring some scattered, light snow to the western Pennsylvania area. Timing looks to start around 7 to 8 p.m. and remain scattered into early Friday with most of the area seeing around 1/2 inch to 1 1/2 inches.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up Overnight, Lake Effect Snow Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Not as cold tonight. Rising temperatures and increasing clouds toward morning as our next system moves closer. (Credit: CBS 2) The fast-moving cold front will not have a lot of moisture to work with as it moves through later in the day. So only minimal snow showers along the frontal passage. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Once the front is through, winds turn northerly and lake effect snow develops into Friday. Isolated areas near the lake Friday could end up with 1″ to 3″. Dry & quiet for the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Rising temps. Turning cloudy. Low 13 degrees. THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few afternoon snow showers. Minimal amounts. High 30 degrees. FRIDAY: Lakeside snow showers. High 21 degrees. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers To Continue Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to move through the area Wednesday afternoon and evening from east to west. They have primarily been confined to Broward county Wednesday afternoon but will continue to develop farther south into Miami-Dade this evening. They are small and moving quickly so any downpours will be brief. With more activity developing over the interior, however, showers will remain in the forecast through Wednesday evening. An isolated thunderstorm can’t be ruled but as of Wednesday afternoon, it looks like these will mostly be small showers with brief downpours. (CBS4) Thursday we remain unsettled as the low-pressure system moves across the state. Showers will be possible Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Friday will be even warmer with highs around 80 degrees. It will be a chilly start to Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few storms are possible early in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Some of the coldest air of the season arrives by Sunday morning when lows plummet to the low 50s. Highs will only be in the low 60s.
MIAMI, FL
abc57.com

Few snow showers Thursday

It’s another cold morning. Temperatures are above freezing this morning, but negative wind chills are likely. It’ll stay breezy today as temperatures warm near 30 degrees this afternoon. A few flurries are possible this morning, before there's a lull in snow midday. Another round of snow showers will...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow showers

Volunteers look for people sleeping outside. There will be food, music and animals. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temperatures rising (briefly) It'll be a milder day Thursday after temperatures climb through the night but back to teens and colder, with varying wind, into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Chilly Today, Rain and Snow Friday

Today will be mostly sunny, with some clouds late in the day. Highs will be close to normal in the 40s area-wide. Overnight, we're looking at increasing clouds, and lows in the 30s, with some 20s in the mountains. A system moves in on Friday that will keep us cloudy,...
GAFFNEY, SC

