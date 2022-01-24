ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voters the losers if Republicans skip presidential debates

By Scott Robert Shaw
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are one of the hallmarks of our presidential elections. Candidates from the two major parties meet to answer questions from moderators and sometimes the public in the form of televised presidential debates. The debates have given us the chance to see...

www.wizmnews.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden sinks to lowest approval level of his presidency

One year after President Joe Biden raised his right hand to swear the presidential oath of office, more Americans disapprove of his performance and believe their country is on the right track than at any point since his term began.Of the 2,005 registered voters surveyed by Morning Consult and Politico, more than half – 56 per cent – either somewhat or strongly disapprove of the job Mr Biden has done in his first year as America’s chief executive, with just 16 per cent strongly approving of his performance and a quarter of respondents approving of his work somewhat. Worse yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Rnc
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden’s approval ratings continue to slip as midterms approach

More than half of Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of his responsibilities in a new Pew Research Group survey published on Tuesday that found Mr Biden’s approval rating slipping further underwater.Just above four in 10 Americans, 41 per cent, gave Mr Biden positive marks in the poll while 56 per cent say the president is not doing a good job; his approval rating dropped by the same amount, 3 percentage points, by which his disapproval rating rose over the four months between the last survey released by Pew and January 25.Corresponding with that shift in Mr Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Democrats' leader in US Congress to run for reelection

The top Democrat in the US Congress said Tuesday she plans to run for a 19th term in office, announcing that she had determined to stay on to combat existential threats to democracy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turns 82 in March, had been expected to step down, with her party bracing for a possible heavy defeat in this year's midterm elections. Despite dire predictions of a Democratic wipeout in November, Pelosi is likely to win her liberal San Francisco district comfortably -- but she did not reveal whether she intended to keep her leadership role. "Our democracy is at risk because of the assault on the truth, the assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights," Pelosi said in a video announcement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Trump's stolen election claims drive record fundraising in secretary of state races

Former President Donald Trump's baseless claims that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election are raising the stakes in swing-state secretary of state races, with Democratic and Republican candidates alike pulling in record-breaking fundraising hauls, HuffPost reports. As President Biden pushes his voting rights bills in Congress and Republican-controlled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Stephen Breyer news - latest: Biden defends Supreme Court justice as GOP declare war over race for replacement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the court.Mr Breyer, who is 83 years old, is one of the high court’s three liberals. Democrats hoped he would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.In response to shouted questions from the press, President Joe Biden said: “Every justice has the right to decide what he or she is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who questioned Biden win disciplined

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Thursday disciplined a lawmaker who falsely claimed that former President Donald Trump won the battleground state and that he wanted to award the state’s electoral votes to Trump, even though that is not possible. Speaker Robin Vos removed...
WISCONSIN STATE
krvs.org

Republicans threaten to skip traditional general election debates

This may be the end of presidential debates as we have known them. The Republican National Committee has informed the Commission on Presidential Debates, which has hosted presidential and vice presidential debates for general elections for over three decades, that it will change its rules to prohibit the party's nominees from participating in CPD debates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ronna McDaniel says GOP will skip future presidential debates unless debate commission gives in to party’s demands

The Republican National Committee is considering amending GOP rules to prohibit future presidential candidates from participating in debates put on by the nonpartisan commission which has organised them for more than two decades.In a letter to Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Kenneth Wollack, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said the party will begin the process of adding the prohibition to party rules at the committee’s upcoming winter meeting because the commission has not adequately responded to a laundry list of Republican grievances.Many of those grievances stem from complaints made by former president Donald Trump, who in December 2019...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

