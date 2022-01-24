ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Rage Against the Machine delay start of their ‘Public Service Announcement’ reunion tour with Run the Jewels

Cover picture for the articleRage Against the Machine have postponed their Public Service Announcement Tour with Run the Jewels. The first show of the tour had been scheduled for Thursday, March 31 in...

NBC News

Biden announces Breyer's retirement, pledges to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court by end of February

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden formally announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Thursday, thanking him for his "remarkable" service and reaffirming his commitment to nominate the court's first Black woman justice. "The person I will nominate will be someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and...
The Associated Press

Coast Guard finds 4 more migrant bodies off Florida coast

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies. The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information. Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream. A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahama.
