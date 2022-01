Heel pain is one of the most common reasons that people visit a podiatrist, but the reasons behind the pain are not always easy to determine. Podiatrists emphasize people who are experiencing heel pain should not ignore it. A medical evaluation is necessary to determine the cause so that the right treatment plan can be prescribed. Most heel conditions improve with nonsurgical treatment, but giving the body time to recover is crucial, experts say.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO