We're going to turn to a news story that, frankly, sounds like a spy novel. A mysterious illness plagues foreign service officers who say they're experiencing symptoms like dizziness and ringing in their ears. Officials fear they've been hit with a clandestine weapon and that Russia may be the culprit - except it's not fiction. It's what some believe happened in 2016 at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. And soon, Havana syndrome became a concern in duty stations around the world. But this past week, the Central Intelligence Agency, which was investigating the syndrome, said there is no evidence linking it to a foreign country, and they said that many cases are related to previously undiagnosed medical conditions or stress.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO