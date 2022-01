If anyone is aware of Jackson, New Jersey, it’s most likely due to it housing Six Flags Great Adventure, the mammoth amusement park known for its looping roller coasters and miles of arcades. Besides that claim to fame, the south Jersey town was also the birthplace of Autistic Behavior, one of the first hardcore punk bands from the state. In their brief existence, they managed to share bills with hardcore originators Black Flag, Bad Brains, and the Dead Kennedys, whose vocalist Jello Biafra offered to release an album by the band on his then-fledgling label, Alternative Tentacles. Sadly, the record, Shattered Cattle, never saw the light of day until the Philadelphia-based SRA Records released it in 2014.

