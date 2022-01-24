ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary McNamara: Thankfully, the end of ‘Ozark’ is near. Because it’s running out of gas

By MARY MCNAMARA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

I like Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as much as the next entertainment consumer, but someone needs to arrest, kill or elect to higher office their "Ozark" characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. And they need to do it today. The money-laundering Byrdes have been in flight for three seasons...

Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Season 4: Showrunner Teases Part 2’s ‘Really Emotional’ Finale Ending

Now that Season 4 Part 1 of “Ozark” has aired on Netflix, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. And we can’t blame them. The end of Part 1 really put fans on the edge of their seats, hungry for more. We watched Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) walk in on her cousin Wyatt and his wife Darlene’s dead bodies. Ruth goes to the Byrdes to find out who killed them, and Jonah Byrde rats Javi Elizonndro out. Javi is the nephew of Omar Navarro, the drug lord Wendy and Marty Byrde are desperately trying to free themselves from. Although Marty warns Ruth not to go after Javi, she drives off in a panic anyway.
TV SERIES
Esquire

As the End Nears, We Need to Give Ozark the Recognition It Deserves

Ozark was doomed. Back in the summer of 2017, we saw the first trailer for a new Netflix crime drama—cryptically named Ozark—that showed a white suburban family getting caught up in guns and drugs and money-laundering and other domestic bullshit. And...it felt a little familiar! At the time, just three years removed from a culture-piercing finale, and three seasons into its spin-off, Better Call Saul, we were still suffering from Breaking Bad mania. Much of the way the show is still addressed and covered suggests we still are. Which, heading into the final run of episodes, feels like a bummer.
TV SERIES
/Film

Ozark Season 4 Review: Part 1 Proves There's No Happy Ending In Sight

Ever since they "embraced" their life of crime, the Byrdes have had one foot out the door. Who can blame them? The alternative means accepting their bleak and endlessly dangerous existence. The better option, especially for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), is to go forth with a bearable ending in sight. When their dangerous ordeal began, Marty was working towards a tangible goal: laundering $8 million for the Navarro cartel, lest they kill his family. Against all odds, he succeeded and the goal changed: launder $500 million for the cartel. Soon the number became obsolete and his target became opening a casino, then kickstarting a legitimate foundation. Somewhere in the chaos of it all, Marty realized that the goalpost would keep shifting and whatever happy ending he glimpsed on the horizon was quickly becoming a speck. He tried changing the narrative — duffels packed, fake identities secured, and plane tickets purchased. The Byrdes could take flight and live life on the run ... but his wife wouldn't have it.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

How Will ‘Ozark’ End? Our 7 Favorite Theories

Everyone’s favorite money laundering show has reached the beginning of its end. This month marked the premiere of the first half of Ozark Season 4, which means we only have seven episodes to go before this crime drama draws its last breath. Who’s going to live? Who will die? And who will do something so astronomically evil that it will change how you feel about them forever?
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Ozark is running out of gas: The fourth and final season feels like a "hostage situation" for its stars

"In some ways, Ozark is a modern money-laundering retelling of the 12 labors of Hercules, though if Marty and Wendy have a miraculous ability to get themselves out of jams, those jams are often of their own making," says Mary McNamara. "Marty is a problem-solver who never saw a situation he couldn’t talk himself out of; Wendy is increasingly a proponent of the 'go big or go home' school of empowerment and self-destruction. That is, of course, what fuels the narrative: Their amazing race against an unending series of obstacles and the widening gap between how Marty and Wendy view them. Marty just wants to get out from under his 'debt' to Navarro; Wendy thinks they can create an eventually legitimate, economic and political empire. You know, the old 'in five years, the Corleone family is going to be completely legitimate' trope. Cue bullet spray of bloody death. The problem is it’s become difficult to care whose worldview triumphs or how the Byrdes’ story ends, as long as it does. Which Netflix has made even more challenging by splitting up the final season into two chunks, the second of which will drop later this year. Moment by moment, Ozark still captivates; Lisa Emery’s shotgun-totin’ Darlene Snell is the kind of character that personifies exactly what television can do that films can’t, and it’s tough to look away when Linney is taking Wendy from dimples to demonic in half a second or when Garner is doing pretty much anything at all. But when each scene is over, it evaporates in the perpetual churn of increasingly insupportable plot points. The show has always relied on the power of its main performers to pull viewers over the many potholes any story that involves 'ordinary' people becoming entangled with a cartel is bound to have, and (Jason) Bateman, (Laura) Linney and (Julia) Garner have worked wonders, separately and together. But at this point, Ozark feels a bit like a hostage situation — the stars have done their jobs, now it’s time to let them go."
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Opens Up About What Jason Bateman Is Like Between Scenes

The never-ending thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” is back for its fourth season and drawing rave reviews. The fourth season of “Ozark” hit Netflix just days ago but most fans of the show have already binged. One of the key characters this season is FBI agent Maya Miller, played by Jessica Frances Dukes. Miller acts like a liaison of sorts between the FBI, the Byrde Family and the Navarro Cartel. Pregnant for most of the third season, Miller has a baby boy, Wilson, that she will do anything to protect.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Claire Danes Boards FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has completed its trio of leads. Claire Danes has joined the project based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. The Homeland Emmy winner will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the show about a marriage gone wrong, playing Rachel, the ex-wife of surgeon Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg). Fleishman Is in Trouble — which will stream on FX’s hub on Hulu — follows the recently separated Toby as he enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single. When Rachel disappears, he’s left with their kids...
TV SERIES
