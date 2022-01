If you had gone to the MVP Arena (formerly the Times Union Center) for a show or a game, chances are you had to eat somewhere else because options were limited. There had been restaurants in the space inside the TU in the past but it has been empty for quite some time. Now a new restaurant has opened and is ready to serve the downtown clientele along with those heading to a game or a concert.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO