ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nelson Mullins Expands Westward with 31-Partner Litigation Team

By Jacob Polacheck
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelson Mullins is expanding westward by adding 52 lawyers from midsize firm Bowman and Brooke. The team is focused in automotive, consumer product liability, pharmaceutical and medical...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Ex-Head of US Marshals Service Returns to Jones Walker as Litigation Partner

Former director of U.S. Marshals Service returns to Jones Walker as a litigaiton partner in Lafayette, Louisiana. Donald Washington previously was a partner at the firm from 2010 through March 2019. Before his first stint at Jones Walker, Washington was U.S. attorney for the Western District of Louisiana. Donald “Don”...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Reuters

Nelson Mullins hires 31 partners from midsize firm Bowman and Brooke

(Reuters) - South Carolina-based firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough said on Monday that it has poached at least 31 partners from midsize trial firm Bowman and Brooke to grow its litigation ranks and launch several new offices. The litigators will work in the firm's product liability practice, which Nelson...
BUSINESS
The Press

Ropes & Gray Expands Capital Solutions Bench and New Los Angeles Team with Partner Jennifer Harris

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Harris, a seasoned special situations finance attorney, joined Ropes & Gray today as a partner in the firm's growing global capital solutions & private credit group. The team strategically advises clients in complex debt and equity transactions including bespoke financing and distressed credit situations.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Law.com

Heavily Funded Company Developing Lab-Grown Leather Hires General Counsel

He previously spent more than two decades at the dermatology company Galderma. In April of last year, Modern Meadow raised $130 million in funding. A decade-old company that has raised nearly $200 million in its quest to bring lab-growth leather to the masses has hired Quintin Cassady as general counsel.
BUSINESS
metroatlantaceo.com

Katerina Taylor on Leading DEI at Nelson Mullins

Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough Katerina Taylor talks about her role at Nelson Mullins and the mission of the DEI department. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Medical Device#Minneapolis#Dallas
pctonline.com

Zoëcon Expands Sales Team

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Central Life Sciences is expanding the Zoëcon Professional Products sales team with the addition of Carlos Montejano as the Southwest regional sales manager. Montejano will support both the professional pest control and vector solutions product lines. “With our expanding product lines and anticipated sales growth going...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
The Associated Press

Helbiz Partners with Wheels to Expand its Fleet of Vehicles

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Wheels, a leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform with proprietary integrated helmet technology. Wheels is expected to supply Helbiz with an initial fleet of 2,500 seated e-mobility devices to first deploy in four cities in the United States and two Italian innovation hubs starting next month with plans to expand into other operating markets in the future. The companies anticipate entering into definitive documents within 30 days.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Ropes' DC Leader Keeps Focus on Retaining and Fostering Talent

Ama Adams has been named managing partner of Ropes & Gray’s Washington, D.C., office. The firm's seven U.S. offices count five women as managing partners. Adams' focus is fostering talent in the office. Ropes & Gray has a new leader for its 170-attorney office in Washington, D.C. office: Ama...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law.com

McDermott Takes Vinson & Elkins Government Contracts Chair as New Practice Head

Daniel Graham has joined McDermott Will & Emery. He was previously Vinson & Elkins' government contracts practice vice chair. He said he was drawn to McDermott's health care and technology platforms. McDermott Will & Emery has brought on Vinson & Elkins’ government contracts practice vice chair, Daniel Graham, as a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Nike Elevates Compliance Chief to General Counsel Role

Nike has tapped Ann Miller to serve as general counsel and executive VP. She joined Nike in 2007 and most recently served as chief compliance officer. Miller succeeds Hilary Krane, who is retiring after 12 years with Nike. Nike Inc. chief compliance officer Ann Miller, a longtime in-house lawyer for...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Cash-to-Crypto Company Picks Former IBM Exec as First GC

Tom Davis will serve as Coinme's first general counsel. Davis formerly led IBM's North American business unit. He is a former FBI special agent. Cryptocurrency cash exchange company Coinme has hired former IBM executive Tom Davis as the company’s first general counsel and corporate secretary as it rapidly expands.
BUSINESS
Law.com

New Alston Partners From Troutman Optimistic About Litigation Demand

Meadows and Peurach are veteran trial attorneys in commercial litigation. They said they were attracted to Alston & Bird's culture and saw overlap in their practices. Their move comes amid challenges for litigators, including competition for associates and lack of travel. David Meadows and Alexandra Peurach, two new litigation partners...
LAW
NJBIZ

Summit Health expands connected care with two new partners

With the latest additions to its network, Summit Health now includes more than 2,500 providers and 12,000 employees across more than 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Central Oregon. Summit Health unveiled partnerships with Westmed Medical Group and New Jersey Urology on Jan. 19. The company...
SUMMIT, NJ
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is ‘an embarrassment to the state of Georgia’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy