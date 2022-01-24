Nelson Mullins Expands Westward with 31-Partner Litigation Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2022-- Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with Wheels, a leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform with proprietary integrated helmet technology. Wheels is expected to supply Helbiz with an initial fleet of 2,500 seated e-mobility devices to first deploy in four cities in the United States and two Italian innovation hubs starting next month with plans to expand into other operating markets in the future. The companies anticipate entering into definitive documents within 30 days.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO