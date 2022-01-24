ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Bread company experiences worker and supply shortages due to Omicron

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BGPQ_0dtyFSbC00

Montclair Bread company has been experiencing worker and supply shortages due to Omicron.

MORE: Search for a Cure
COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data
SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

They even told CNN that the company had to close for a week recently due to a worker shortage.

Many of their employees had or were exposed to omicron.

The Food Industry Association says several factors like labor and transportation shortages and extreme weather events continue to impact the movement of food through the supply chain.

EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines
MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Food firms warn of product shortages if CO2 deal not agreed

Food and drink firms have raised fears over shortages as a deal that secured vital carbon dioxide (CO2) supplies is about to end without an extension. CO2 is used for keeping packaged food fresh, to stun pigs and chickens before slaughter and in fizzy drinks. A supply chain crisis was...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Coronavirus
Montclair, NJ
Business
Fortune

Companies are showering shipping workers with perks to try to get around the labor shortage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Container shipping companies have had a banner year, collecting profits that industry experts call "surreal," at the same time as it's seeing a labor shortage caused by unhappy and underpaid workers. That threatens to further weaken the already precarious global supply chain—and throw those record profits into peril.
INDUSTRY
kosu.org

How COVID, weather and a worker shortage have led to the breakdown of the supply chain

OSU Research Matters is a bi-weekly look inside the work of Oklahoma State University faculty, staff and students. Most likely, the last time you walked into the grocery store, you saw some empty shelves. But why are we experiencing such issues with the supply chain? In this episode, Meghan Robinson spoke with Ted Washington, a professor of supply chain management at Oklahoma State University's Spears School of Business. Washington has spent over 20 years in the supply chain industry, and he explains how COVID, weather and a worker shortage have led to the breakdown of the supply chain.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Omicron#Food Industry#Cdc#Covid#Montclair Bread Company#Cnn
fox32chicago.com

Many companies struggling to keep workers due to the 'Great Reshuffle'

CHICAGO - A lot of companies are struggling to keep workers right now with more and more people quitting their jobs. It's been called the "Great Resignation," but there's also a "Great Reshuffle" happening right now. We got the insider analysis Monday on First at Four from Michelle Reisdorf, the...
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

Covid Omicron Strains Food Supply as Workers Are Sickened

The Covid omicron variant is stressing the U.S. food system, as it’s infecting workers all along the food supply chain, keeping them at home. That means some food is missing at grocery stores, The Wall Street Journal reports. In Massachusetts, deliveries of fish to supermarkets and restaurants have slowed because workers are out.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

Giant warns shoppers of 'significant strain' on supply chain month after Biden touted 'significant progress'

Grocery store chain Giant Food warned shoppers of "significant strain" on the company’s supply chain just one month after President Biden touted his administration’s "significant progress" in addressing the American supply chain crisis. Ira Kress, the president of Giant Food, emailed shoppers on Tuesday expressing appreciation for customers’...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Supply chain: Is there a shortage on oranges?

The U.S. has been dealing with various issues when it comes to the supply chain since the pandemic started, and now oranges are impacted. This ranges from toilet paper, to hot Cheetos, and chicken fingers. Most recently, people want to know where the oranges are. Labor Shortage: Major restaurants cut...
AGRICULTURE
WTVQ

Area businesses talk staffing, supply shortages amid Omicron surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, supply chain and labor shortages have been prevalent around the country. However, with the Omicron variant’s surge, area stores say it’s been even harder to keep the shelves stocked. “It’s a perfect storm really, of people being...
LEXINGTON, KY
News 12

News 12

43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy