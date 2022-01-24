Montclair Bread company experiences worker and supply shortages due to Omicron

Montclair Bread company has been experiencing worker and supply shortages due to Omicron.

They even told CNN that the company had to close for a week recently due to a worker shortage.

Many of their employees had or were exposed to omicron.

The Food Industry Association says several factors like labor and transportation shortages and extreme weather events continue to impact the movement of food through the supply chain.

