Love is about good communication, remembering to date your partner

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
 3 days ago
So often, people in long-term relationships forget to date each other. After the honeymoon phase wears off and life’s routines take hold, it can be easy to let the date nights slide and opt for more boring nights at home.

Instead of living the same day, week, month and year over and over with your partner, choose to embrace new adventures with them. As you did in the beginning of your relationship, continue to view your significant other in new ways.

Thoughtful gifts don’t hurt either!

If you know a few nights out and trinkets won’t do the trick to get out of a relationship rut, maybe it’s time to bring in the big guns: therapy. Therapy isn’t a bad word. Sometimes therapy is the answer for situations like this.

It shouldn’t be seen as the last step before the end. Instead, it should be seen as a communication helper. So often, the real issue is a problem with communication between partners.

With the help of a qualified therapist, partners can work through communication and expectation issues.

Local therapist Dr. Teresa Rogers gives insight in to how to communicate better with your partner in this issue.

Whether your love is new or mature, these tips should help you and your partner navigate love a little more easily.

We also share date ideas, as well as gift ideas, in the “All About Love” feature.

Also in this issue, we share plenty of books, movies and TV shows to keep you entertained indoors during these cold months.

