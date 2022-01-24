ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Heart of Stark: Local libraries offer much more than books

By The Repository
 3 days ago

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!

As a pillar resource for our community, our local library systems offer so much more to residents than expected books and reading material.

At Stark Library, anyone with a library card can choose to check out an item from the list of unexpected things.

Cardholders can borrow newly-released and classic video games, DVDs and movies from the library’s Media Boxes at the Jackson Community, DeHoff Memorial and Main Library branches. Additional technology items like a WiFi hotspot, digital projector and reflector telescope are available to reserve at many of its branches, along with home safety devices like an electricity monitor, radon detector and air quality monitor.

In Massillon, cardholders can borrow from Massillon Public Library’s collections of magazines, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, video games, puppets, cake pans, teacher theme kits, Books-In-A-Box classroom sets and more.

The North Canton Public Library has a Tool Box of more than 60 usable items, including an Apple Pencil, Sony camera, microphone and webcam sets, a sewing machine, a variety of outdoor games, snow sleds and activities for all ages. The Tool Box also includes dozens of traditional tools, saws and home improvement equipment.

This winter, whether you’re interested in trying out a new hobby, in need of a tool for a home project or looking for new games and sources of entertainment, utilizing your local libraries and their variety of items is a great place to start.

As the community’s trusted partner in giving, Stark Community Foundation helps individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits achieve their philanthropic goals through a variety of charitable funds and strategic initiatives. Ranked in the top 10 percent of community foundations in the country, the Foundation and its family of donors have granted $200 million to nonprofits since 1963. Learn how you can simplify your giving and amplify your impact at www.starkcf.org.

