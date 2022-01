Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun, and Gong Seung Yeon will be starring in SBS’s upcoming drama “The Police Station Next to the Fire Station” (literal title)!. SBS’s “The Police Station Next to the Fire Station” tells the story of the joint response from the police, who capture criminals, and the fire fighters, who put out fires. The drama highlights the teamwork of the first responders who live to save the lives of others. This will be the first Korean drama to capture the joint response from the police station and fire station at the intense crime scenes where disasters, emergencies, and crises unfold. Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun, and Gong Seung Yeon are confirmed to star in the drama.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO