Columbus, GA

Seasonable with plenty of sunshine today; slim chance for a shower early Tuesday

By Nicole Phillips
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold morning will transition to a seasonable afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We’ll begin to see a few high to mid-level clouds just after lunch and thicker clouds later this evening. Cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping too low overnight so expect temperatures to hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A low will move across the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning, a chance for showers will be possible for areas south of Columbus during the early morning. Any showers will exit before midday with the rest of us experiencing mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide through late Tuesday evening and this will push temperatures back down to the low 50s to middle 50s for the remainder of the week

WRBL News 3

Home for Good Point in Time count delayed until Feb. 22-23

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This year’s Home for Good Point in Time count for Muscogee County and Russell County has been delayed until next month. More News from WRBL Every year, Home for Good conducts a survey to assess the number of people in the community who are experiencing homelessness. The count helps to understand […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Kilwins prepares for Valentines Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- With Valentines Day 19 days away, one chocolate shop is getting a head start on preparing their most desired item, chocolate-covered strawberries. Kilwins General Manager Harrison Jones told News 3 it takes a lot of preparation to prepare for the Valentines’ Day weekend. “It’s a lot of mental preparation because we know […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Successful Columbus businessman, former Auburn football player Russ Carreker dies at 57

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Russ Carreker, a successful Columbus businessman, civic leader, and former Auburn University football player, died Tuesday. He was 57. The funeral will be Thursday at 4 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian. Visitation to follow. Carreker died after a lengthy battle with stomach cancer. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson announced the news of Carreker’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn 10th grader brings home State Wrestling Championship

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A State Wrestling Champion walks the halls at Auburn High School. Erin Clarkson, a 10th grader, earned an individual State Championship in the 102-pound division of wrestling. According to a social media post for Auburn City Schools, the tournament took place at Thompson High School over the weekend. Within the first […]
AUBURN, AL
