Seasonable with plenty of sunshine today; slim chance for a shower early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A cold morning will transition to a seasonable afternoon with plenty of sunshine. We’ll begin to see a few high to mid-level clouds just after lunch and thicker clouds later this evening. Cloud cover will prevent temperatures from dropping too low overnight so expect temperatures to hover in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A low will move across the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning, a chance for showers will be possible for areas south of Columbus during the early morning. Any showers will exit before midday with the rest of us experiencing mostly to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will slide through late Tuesday evening and this will push temperatures back down to the low 50s to middle 50s for the remainder of the week

