MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota, other parts of the country are seeing cases ease up. New York State reported 48,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That is close to a 50% drop from the number of cases just a week earlier. Data Scientist Dr. Curtis Storlie, who works in the Mayo Clinic Kern Center, says right now projections from Mayo’s COVID Modeling Team show Minnesota will see its peak of Omicron cases around Jan. 23, give or take a week. And he believes we will see record case numbers. “Roughly around three times as high for cases than our...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO