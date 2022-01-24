ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area Public Library activities for week

ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

NOTE

The library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above libraries. Please call the library with any questions.

OPEN

The library is open. Newspapers, magazines and toys will not be available for the time being. Masks are required to be worn, covering mouth and nose, while in the building for the entire visit. We will continue doing curbside pick-up. Please call us with the book(s), authors, genre or recommended material you would like to check out and our staff will see that it is in alphabetical order in the lobby for you. We are still doing our returns in specially marked containers in our lobby. Please do not put any donated books in these bins. For requests, call 724-758-6458.

Hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please remember no one is available to take your calls unless it is in the hours listed above.

Activities taking place this week include.

TUESDAY

6 p.m. – “Just You and Me Book Group,” will be discussing the book “City Spies” by James Ponti through Zoom.

SAVE THE DATE

The library will have an “Adult Art Project” as a make it and take it program. Packets will be available in the lobby starting on Feb. 16. There will be a tutorial on the library’s Facebook page.

Sign up for the monthly E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place at the library.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of January. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Ingrid Lydia Abraham from Clemmy Sirimarco;

In memory of Frank B. “Cheech” Fotia from Ray and Agnes DeFonde, Walter and Linda Dickson, Beth Lordi;

In memory of Mark H. Jamison, Jr. from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.;

In memory of Francis W. “Colonel” Keller, Jr. from Beth Lordi;

In memory of Patricia “Pat” Keller from Beth Lordi;

In memory of Jack E. Kondrasuk from Mr. and Mrs. Gregg Fountaine and Family, Margaret Kimmel and Family, Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc., Richard and Jane Santillo;

In memory of Margaret Leggiero from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.;

In memory of Domenico Mundo from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.;

In memory of Frank Keith Nye from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.;

In memory of Dorothy Nada Spoa from Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc.;

In memory of Samuel Teolis from Beth Lordi.

