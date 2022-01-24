Clipper system pushing through, dropping another few inches of snow

PITTSBURGH — Waves of snow and cold will continue this week.

A quick moving clipper system will bring snow to the area for the evening commute Monday. Steady snow late in the afternoon and evening will bring fresh snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Higher amounts will be in the ridges of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

Lingering scattered snow showers are likely overnight into early Tuesday morning.

This system will usher in much colder air for the middle part of the week. Overnight lows will fall to the single digits and wind chills will be below zero.

