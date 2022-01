BOZEMAN — Talk about top-heavy, at least in Class AA. The way the Nos. 1 and 2 boys and girls teams in the 406mtsports.com high school basketball rankings have been playing, you could almost pencil in championship dates for Helena Capital vs. Bozeman on the boys side and Billings West vs. Missoula Hellgate for the girls on March 12.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO