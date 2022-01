Ever since Encanto made its premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day the film has been inescapable for families and film fans, and now there's some measurable success toe the popularity of the movie and its original music. EW brings word that the film's hit song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has become such a hit for the studio that it has eclipsed Frozen's "Let It Go," a song that was largely inescapable for years, on the Billboard Hot 100. According to the outlet, sourcing data from the publication itself, Encanto's single has reached the #4 position on the chart, pushing it past Let It Go which topped out at the #5 position back in April of 2014.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO