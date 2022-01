Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Joy Oladokun has released a new single, “Keeping the Light On.”. Reflecting on the song, Oladokun shares, “My next body of work is about the human will to keep trying in the midst of all the tragedy that we’ve seen and perpetrated. ‘Keeping the Light On’ is my little musical way of saying it’s really hard to keep trying but I think part of life is doing so anyway and seeing what magic comes out of it.”

