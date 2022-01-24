Monday's letters: Inferior health care, Trump's plan, illogical Democrats, more

Capitalist system produces inferior care

The Herald-Tribune reprinted a Tampa Bay Times editorial, “Our health care system remains costly, broken, unfair” (Jan. 8). Each of the many dysfunctional elements cited is well substantiated and, if anything, understated.

In a 2021 study that is referred to, the Commonwealth Fund compared 11 wealthy, industrialized countries in regard to five major health factors, including overall health care outcomes. The U.S. came in No. 11, last, in four of five rankings, including overall outcomes.

Similar studies by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, World Health Organization, and conservative and liberal think tanks, and numerous studies from peer-reviewed medical journals have produced similar findings.

It is not a coincidence that of the countries included in the Commonwealth Fund study, and in other studies that find health care here to be inferior, only the U.S. lacks a system of universal coverage and only the U.S. has major participation in its health care system by investor-owned, for-profit corporations.

A market-based, supply and demand, profit-oriented, capitalist approach works well for the production and distribution of many goods and services. Analysis of the U.S. system demonstrates that it is a grossly inferior approach to health care.

Glen Peterson, Venice

In mean tweet, Rubio shows his character

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio not only rejects voting rights legislation favored by many Americans, he uses his Twitter feed to demonize, without facts, entire classes of people who have different viewpoints.

A recent Rubio tweet read, “The upscale liberals who control the media and the Democrat party believe Jan. 6th was another Pearl Harbor or 9/11 and the rest of America, including many Democrats, think they are nuts.”

Floridians must demand that our interests in the Senate be represented by thoughtful people of character. The senator’s mean tweet reveals how completely he misses the mark.

In the upcoming November election, voters will have the opportunity to replace the Republican.

Our country faces many challenges. We need to elect leaders unafraid to confront those challenges.

Cornelia Payne, Punta Gorda

Trump’s three-part plan to prevent ouster

Based on the extraordinary events of the past several years, it seems as if, as the 2020 election approached, President Donald Trump and his supporters developed a three-part plan to keep him in control.

• In case he lost the election, during his campaign the president should claim that the only way he could lose was if it were rigged.

• If he did lose, the president should then put forward a “Big Lie” claiming victory and that he appeared to have lost because of some diabolical conspiracies.

This idea, in turn, could then be used to launch a series of actions, including intimidating key state election officials into changing their state’s election results and initiating bogus lawsuits challenging the election results.

Finally, if this didn’t work, the “Big Lie” could be used to inspire Trump loyalists to stage a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on the day the election was to be officially certified.

• Simultaneously with these actions, legislators in various Republican states should pass laws that limit voting in minority communities and, if Trump were to run in 2024 and lose, state legislators could change the results in his favor.

Arnold Factor, Sarasota

Democratic Party’s actions illogical

The Democratic Party is a study in illogical positions.

• Joe Biden is selected to run for president as his party’s mainstream knows Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are too liberal. Biden campaigns as a moderate and talks about working with Republicans, yet on his election he immediately embraces Warren’s and Sanders’ far-left policies and candidates for government positions, killing any hope of compromise with a moderate GOP.

• Biden acts like he has a voter mandate for radical legislation while his party has little if any wiggle room in the Senate and a reduced lead in the House.

• Democrat leadership constantly harangues Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema for not marching in step with progressive positions those senators have said, again and again, they can’t support. Perhaps one of the two will change party affiliation and give Biden and his supporters something to really howl about!

• Biden lambastes GOP voter laws as Jim Crow, yet the laws simply require voter identification, which most Americans support.

• Build Back Better is heavily criticized as highly inflationary by prominent Democratic economists, yet the bill is pushed nonstop by the progressive wing, which asserts that more massive deficit spending will not be inflationary.

Thomas G. Moore, Bradenton