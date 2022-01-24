The flak against ‘And Just Like That’ ‘shocked’ Sarita Choudhury. But she welcomes it

So this is what’s happening? This is how we’re doing this? Miranda is just blowing up her life and running from the wreckage to go get her fairy-tale ending, and (1) we don’t even get to see the moment that last week’s episode was all leading up to, and (2) there are literally zero consequences here? Things are just proceeding as normal. We don’t know exactly how soon the events of “No Strings Attached” take place after Miranda asks Steve for a divorce, but it certainly seems a little too soon for Steve and Brady to stroll into Miranda’s women’s shelter volunteer event and be so well adjusted, doesn’t it? We don’t even get some sort of family meeting with Brady? Yes, that’s the point I’m at with this show — I am asking for Brady’s opinion on things. It is the very lowest point, admittedly. I guess I shouldn’t be that surprised since this is the same show that gave Miranda a drinking problem for a few episodes, had her quit cold turkey, and never mentions it again. I’m not one to wish for my characters to suffer, but where are the consequences? Or, at least, some acknowledgment that these things are hard and it doesn’t always work out so perfectly. Who knows, maybe next week’s finale will just be littered with consequences. I doubt it, but a girl can dream.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO