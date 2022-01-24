ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary McNamara: Thankfully, the end of ‘Ozark’ is near. Because it’s running out of gas

By MARY MCNAMARA
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

I like Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as much as the next entertainment consumer, but someone needs to arrest, kill or elect to higher office their "Ozark" characters, Marty and Wendy Byrde. And they need to do it today. The money-laundering Byrdes have been in flight for three seasons...

www.sacbee.com

Ozark season 4 part 1 ending explained

Netflix’s crime drama Ozark is back with a nerve-inducing bang. Seasons one to three have been all high stakes, savage slaughters and dirty betrayal and when it comes to part one of the fourth season the creators do not disappoint. At the end of the third season money-laundering marital...
‘Ozark’ Season 4: Showrunner Teases Part 2’s ‘Really Emotional’ Finale Ending

Now that Season 4 Part 1 of “Ozark” has aired on Netflix, fans are already clamoring for Part 2. And we can’t blame them. The end of Part 1 really put fans on the edge of their seats, hungry for more. We watched Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) walk in on her cousin Wyatt and his wife Darlene’s dead bodies. Ruth goes to the Byrdes to find out who killed them, and Jonah Byrde rats Javi Elizonndro out. Javi is the nephew of Omar Navarro, the drug lord Wendy and Marty Byrde are desperately trying to free themselves from. Although Marty warns Ruth not to go after Javi, she drives off in a panic anyway.
Ozark Season 4 Review: Part 1 Proves There's No Happy Ending In Sight

Ever since they "embraced" their life of crime, the Byrdes have had one foot out the door. Who can blame them? The alternative means accepting their bleak and endlessly dangerous existence. The better option, especially for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman), is to go forth with a bearable ending in sight. When their dangerous ordeal began, Marty was working towards a tangible goal: laundering $8 million for the Navarro cartel, lest they kill his family. Against all odds, he succeeded and the goal changed: launder $500 million for the cartel. Soon the number became obsolete and his target became opening a casino, then kickstarting a legitimate foundation. Somewhere in the chaos of it all, Marty realized that the goalpost would keep shifting and whatever happy ending he glimpsed on the horizon was quickly becoming a speck. He tried changing the narrative — duffels packed, fake identities secured, and plane tickets purchased. The Byrdes could take flight and live life on the run ... but his wife wouldn't have it.
As the End Nears, We Need to Give Ozark the Recognition It Deserves

Ozark was doomed. Back in the summer of 2017, we saw the first trailer for a new Netflix crime drama—cryptically named Ozark—that showed a white suburban family getting caught up in guns and drugs and money-laundering and other domestic bullshit. And...it felt a little familiar! At the time, just three years removed from a culture-piercing finale, and three seasons into its spin-off, Better Call Saul, we were still suffering from Breaking Bad mania. Much of the way the show is still addressed and covered suggests we still are. Which, heading into the final run of episodes, feels like a bummer.
How Will ‘Ozark’ End? Our 7 Favorite Theories

Everyone’s favorite money laundering show has reached the beginning of its end. This month marked the premiere of the first half of Ozark Season 4, which means we only have seven episodes to go before this crime drama draws its last breath. Who’s going to live? Who will die? And who will do something so astronomically evil that it will change how you feel about them forever?
‘Ozark’ Star Jessica Frances Dukes Opens Up About What Jason Bateman Is Like Between Scenes

The never-ending thrill ride that is the hit Netflix series “Ozark” is back for its fourth season and drawing rave reviews. The fourth season of “Ozark” hit Netflix just days ago but most fans of the show have already binged. One of the key characters this season is FBI agent Maya Miller, played by Jessica Frances Dukes. Miller acts like a liaison of sorts between the FBI, the Byrde Family and the Navarro Cartel. Pregnant for most of the third season, Miller has a baby boy, Wilson, that she will do anything to protect.
Claire Danes Boards FX’s ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’

FX’s limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble has completed its trio of leads. Claire Danes has joined the project based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel. The Homeland Emmy winner will star opposite Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the show about a marriage gone wrong, playing Rachel, the ex-wife of surgeon Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg). Fleishman Is in Trouble — which will stream on FX’s hub on Hulu — follows the recently separated Toby as he enters the world of app-based dating and finds more success than he ever had the last time he was single. When Rachel disappears, he’s left with their kids...
‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Movie ‘Father Stu’ Sells to Sony

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15. Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, “Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he...
Ron Perlman Says ‘F— You’ to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Critics: ‘Internet Has Almost Killed Journalism’

Ron Perlman is hitting back against critics of Adam McKay’s Netflix satire “Don’t Look Up,” in which the “Hellboy” favorite stars opposite an ensemble cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Joe Morgan and Mark Rylance. Perlman stars in the movie as Colonel Benedict Drask, a war veteran tasked with flying to space to destroy a comet that’s heading toward the planet. “Don’t Look Up” has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films to date since debuting on Dec. 24 on the streamer. “Fuck you and your self-importance and this self-perpetuating need to say everything...
