Sky Arts orders Gods of the Game: A Football Opera

 3 days ago

Sky Arts has commissioned a new opera about corruption in football which will coincide with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Sung in English across 90 minute, this celebration and condemnation of the world’s most popular sport will play to in-person audiences at Grange Park Opera, Surrey in October, airing on...

Time Out Global

There’s an opera about football heading our way

Football and opera might seem like an unlikely pairing but as we all know, the beautiful game does involve a lot of singing. Just think about the crowds of fans at the Euros last summer belting out ‘Football’s coming home’. (But don’t think about flare bum guy, whatever you do).
