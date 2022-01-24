Demon Slayer Entertainment Arc now on Crunchyroll

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Demon Slayer Entertainment Arc now available on Crunchyroll. A new series, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment Arc”, is now available on Crunchyroll. The series was one of the most...

advanced-television.com

dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer enters berserk mode as terrifying Nezuko Kamado

Jannet, a talented cosplayer with an army of followers on social media, treated Demon Slayer fans to a frightening glimpse of Nezuko Kamado’s wild side with this stunning transformation. Nezuko Kamado is, by far, the most popular Demon Slayer character in the cosplay community. Just look at some of...
ENTERTAINMENT
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer flutters into the spotlight as beautiful Shinobu Kocho

A talented cosplayer and makeup artist named Sky brought her skills together to complete a stunning transformation into Shinobu Kochu, the Insect Pillar from Demon Slayer. Shinobu Kocho is, without a doubt, one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer. Fans simply can’t get enough of her, whether it’s because of her unique butterfly-themed aesthetic or the fact she tears it up in battle.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fan Honors Nezuko with This Epic Low-Cost Cosplay

Nezuko has proved during her time in Demon Slayer that she can turn on a dime, struggling with the demonic side that was afflicted on her thanks to the attack of the Demon Lord Muzan. Traveling alongside her brother Tanjiro in a basket, she was recently able to show off the true extent of her power in the Entertainment District Arc, and Low Cost Cosplay has brought the demon to life using some ingenious techniques.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts New Twist On Tengen

Demon Slayer has recently brought the story of the Mugen Train to a close, beginning a new arc that introduces viewers to a new Hashira following the unfortunate demise of Rengoku. Though Tengen Uzui is a very different character from the Flame Hashira, his role in the series is just as big, with one fan of the series creating some creative cosplay to give the Sound Hashira a big makeover.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Sets Your Heart Ablaze With Rengoku

Demon Slayer's first major motion picture saw Tanjiro and his friends hopping aboard a runaway locomotive that was drowning in demons, with the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps meeting the Flame Hashira Rengoku. Though the power demon slayer was eventually killed in his one-on-one battle with the top-tier demon, Akaza, one fan has created some startling Cosplay that brings the Flame Hashira back to life following his tragic demise.
COMICS
Siliconera

Demon Slayer Season 2 Key Visual and Gyutaro Voice Actor Revealed

Ufotable revealed a new key visual for Demon Slayer season 2, as well as the official voice actor playing the demon Gyutaro. The reveal ended up accompanied by a YouTube video giving people a closer look at the new illustration. There was no announcement regarding who will voice Gyutaro in the English dub.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Surprises With Nezuko's New Bloody Power

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has brought out a surprisingly bloody new ability for Nezuko Kamado in the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime has now reached the turning point of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it has begun to unleash all of Nezuko's new power. Breaking into a berserk state at the end of the previous episode, Nezuko went through a notable demonic transformation that raised her strength and speed immediately. As the newest episode shows off more of this power, she revealed a surprising new ability as well.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Will Be Dropping Some Big News Next Week

In the wake of Demon Slayer's first movie, the anime has gone back to its roots with some help from ufotable. Season two is live, and the series is thriving now that its Entertainment District arc has begun. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the show to see how it stands up to expectations, and a new report confirms some big information is about to drop regarding season two.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: Unleash Your Inner Inosuke with These New Sword Replicas

In its short life, Demon Slayer has put out a ton of merchandise, but some collectibles are better than others. Season two is now leading the fandom forward with new content, so of course, it was just a matter of time before new goodies hit the market. And now, Inosuke is getting some sweet merch by way of his twin swords!
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Surprises With Major Upper Rank Fake-Out

Demon Slayer's latest anime episode hit fans with a major Upper Rank demon fake-out! (Warning: Demon Slayer Episode 40 SPOILERS Follow!) In the latest installment of the anime's Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro fought a battle of a different sort, trying to keep his powered-up demon sister Nezuko from losing control in the battle against Upper Rant Six, Daki. However, when Sound Hashira Tengen (finally) arrives on the scene, he dispatches Daki with what he thinks is ease, not even believing she's Upper Rank. Well, Tengen turns out to be right, because it's revealed that Daki is not the only one using her body!
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Channels Daredevil with Tengen's New Power

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took a cue from the Marvel superhero Daredevil with Tengen Uzui's special ability in the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime has reached the much-anticipated climax of the Entertainment District Arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and that means we're about to finally see what the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, is truly capable of. The previous episodes have given fans a brief idea of the kind of power and flashy speed at his disposal, but the newest episode of the series revealed another one of his surprising key abilities.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Finally Teases Zenitsu's Strange Powers

Zenitsu's full potential is slowly being revealed in Demon Slayer Season 2!. There is little doubt that Zenitsu Agatsuma isn't the bravest warrior in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, this quickly changes when he loses consciousness and turns into a lean mean fighting machine. Interestingly, Zenitsu doesn't just fight when he's asleep. The latest episode of Season 2's Entertainment District arc confirms that the blond swordsman can do so much more despite being deep in slumber!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Just Debuted Nezuko's Cutest Moment to Date

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really gave fans whiplash with Nezuko Kamado's cutest scene in the anime yet after her most violent fight to date! The second season of the anime has now reached the climax of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series and did so in style after unleashing a surprising full demon transformation as Nezuko had gone berserk in the previous episode. But the newest episode of the series takes this to the next level then gives fans a major swerve later on with a totally different Nezuko look by the episode's end.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Finally Introduces Major Villain to Season 2

Demon Slayer is heating up this week with a new episode, and manga readers have been waiting for its release all this time. After all, it isn't every day an Upper Rank gets introduced to the anime. That happened not too long ago with Daki, and now, the show's big threat has shown up for the Entertainment District arc.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Unlocks One of Nezuko's Most Emotional Flashback

Nezuko might spend a good majority of the Entertainment District Arc sleeping within her trademark basket, but she made up for lost time with her latest battle against the villainous Daki, unleashing her full power as a demon. With her newfound abilities so to comes a major drawback as Tanjiro's sister has quite a difficult time holding back her need to eat human flesh, which leads to what very well might be one of the most emotional beats of the series to date.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 14: Will Nezuko Finally Kill a Human?

Could Nezuko succumb to her bloodthirst in Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 14?. There's a lot of reasons to be excited about the Entertainment District arc of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. However, people are understandably hyped up for Nezuko Kamado's shocking transformation as she displayed her powerful demon form in last week's episode where she effectively bit through her bamboo muzzle and regenerated instantly after Daki's consecutive attacks. But will she still manage to suppress her bloodthirst? Is it possible that Tanjiro Kamado's sister will end up in a frenzy where she actually kills a human bystander in her path?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Introduces Gyutaro's Insane Demon Powers

Demon Slayer's second season started by retelling the story of the Mugen Train and has now dived into a terrifying new tale of the Entertainment District Arc. With the big bad being revealed to be a top-tier demon known as Gyutaro, it seems that Daki's secrets have been revealed, with her brother showing off some of his grotesque powers that fit along quite well with his gaunt appearance, as Tengen Uzui, Tanjiro, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps struggle with this new threat.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Nezuko's Heart-Wrenching Weakness

Nezuko may be powerful but Demon Slayer Season 2 reminded fans she has one tragic weakness!. There's still a lot of things to unpack in the latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 and fans are still freaking out over Nezuko Kamado's demon form opening a can of whoop-ass on Daki. However, Episode 14 also confirmed that Tanjiro Kamado's sister has a weakness and although it isn't a bad thing, it's quite heart-wrenching.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals Interesting Detail About the Mist Hashira﻿

A new detail revealed in Demon Slayer Season 2 confirms Muichiro Tokito is a sword-wielding prodigy!. We're loving the latest episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 for a lot of reasons. After all, we got major action as the heroes faced off against Daki and Gyutaro, and even saw the return of fan-favorite Kyojuro Rengoku. Amazingly, Yukaku-hen Episode 8 also revealed some interesting new details about characters we will get to meet in the future. Tengen Uzui has just shared an intriguing detail about the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito!
TV SERIES

