Demon Slayer Entertainment Arc now on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has brought out a surprisingly bloody new ability for Nezuko Kamado in the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime has now reached the turning point of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and with it has begun to unleash all of Nezuko's new power. Breaking into a berserk state at the end of the previous episode, Nezuko went through a notable demonic transformation that raised her strength and speed immediately. As the newest episode shows off more of this power, she revealed a surprising new ability as well.

