Demon Slayer Entertainment Arc now on Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer's latest anime episode hit fans with a major Upper Rank demon fake-out! (Warning: Demon Slayer Episode 40 SPOILERS Follow!) In the latest installment of the anime's Entertainment District Arc, Tanjiro fought a battle of a different sort, trying to keep his powered-up demon sister Nezuko from losing control in the battle against Upper Rant Six, Daki. However, when Sound Hashira Tengen (finally) arrives on the scene, he dispatches Daki with what he thinks is ease, not even believing she's Upper Rank. Well, Tengen turns out to be right, because it's revealed that Daki is not the only one using her body!
