Sarita Choudhury has spent the last three decades of her life acting in numerous films (including Mississippi Masala opposite Denzel Washington and The Green Knight with Dev Patel) and television shows like Homeland and Little Fires Everywhere, as well as countless theater productions. And yet, when she signed onto Zoom in 2020 to audition for the role of Seema Patel in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, Choudhury was filled with nerves. “I’d read the script and I was thinking, I never really played a character like Seema, someone with no apology,” she tells me (on another Zoom call) from her home in New York City. “I had to bring it for the audition or not audition at all. You can’t really do Seema halfway.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 9 DAYS AGO