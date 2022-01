Created by Julian Fellowes, ‘The Gilded Age‘ is a historical drama series that follows a rural girl who moves to New York after her father passes away. Things unexpectedly take a shocking turn when she finds herself appeasing and assimilating into a clan led by a railroad businessman. The show focuses on the social and economic landscape during the Gilded Age in the United States, particularly in New York City. Starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and Louisa Jacobson, the show is lauded for the excellent performances that further enhance the appeal of the series. If you are curious to learn more about this period drama, here is what we can tell you!

