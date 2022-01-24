ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The flak against ‘And Just Like That’ ‘shocked’ Sarita Choudhury. But she welcomes it

By MEREDITH BLAKE
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A recent episode of "And Just Like That…" featured a tableau instantly familiar to fans of "Sex and the City": Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte sitting around a cafe table trading pithy one-liners about their personal lives over brunch. One thing, however, was Earth-shatteringly different: The women were joined,...

