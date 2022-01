You’ll shoot your eye out, kid: Variety reports “A Christmas Story” sequel is in the works at HBO Max. Peter Billingsley will reprise his role as Ralphie in the new film, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” written by Nick Chenk (”Gran Torino”) and directed by Clay Kaytis (”The Christmas Chronicles”). Billingsley and Vince Vaughn will serve as executive producers for the project, which follows Ralphie as an adult in the 1970s returning to his childhood home on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas. The original movie, released in 1983, was set in the 1940s and became a holiday classic thanks to memorable moments with a leg lamp, a Red Ryder BB gun and a double-dog dare to lick a pole. Production is scheduled to begin next month in Hungary.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO