Eastern screech owl

Block Island’s arctic visitors, the snowy owls, are back this winter. They are carnivores that eat lemmings, seabirds, deer mice, voles, and other rodents. They are crucial to controlling the number of rodents in the Arctic tundra, where they come from. Unlike other owls, snowy owls are active during the day and hunt mostly during dawn and dusk. Snowy owls have thick feathers that keep them warm in cold temperatures. Some snowy owls stay where they are native, while others migrate in winter. According to Kim Gaffett, The Nature Conservancy’s OVF naturalist, young snowy owls tend to travel to northern-tier states for food. “They’re an Arctic species. They’re not supposed to be here,” Gaffett said. “It makes you wonder what is happening in the Arctic.”
