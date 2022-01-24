Eastern screech owl

It always cracks me up when people who were born here complain about winter, since this is the season that really defines the Northland; it’s what people living in the southern tier of the U.S. tend to picture when they think of our region. But complaining about winter is an important hobby for those of us who decide to tough it out, bundling up and digging out repeatedly year after year. But you know who doesn’t complain about our winters (or wouldn’t if they could talk)? The birds who wander into the area from their far northern homes looking for food. I’ve been exploring some of these hardy travelers this season, and the last visitor in this winter’s series is the northern hawk owl.

