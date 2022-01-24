ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tissue Banking Market Surging Expenditure with a 10.8% CAGR & estimated to surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028 | Industry is Growing with Increasing Demand for Transplantation

By Coherent Market Insights
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTissue banking is a method of harvesting, processing, storing and distributing transplantable human tissues. Tissues derived from the human body are used to repair or replace diseased or lost tissues in the living human body. Durometers are common tissues harvested and used from the human carcasses, tendons, joints, cartilage, skin, heart...

Footwear News

Supply Chain Challenges Could Cost the North American Apparel and Footwear Industry $17 Billion This Year

Ongoing supply chain challenges are expected to continue to impede the ability to meet consumer demand this year, and the North American apparel and footwear industry is slated to miss out on billions. In a new analysis from global consultancy Kearney, continued supply chain disruptions could cost the North American apparel and footwear industry between $9 and $17 billion in lost EBITDA in 2022. And these losses may even be larger given the fact that Kearney’s numbers were compiled before the spread of the Omicron variant hit businesses across North America the past few months. On top of these losses, costs have gone...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Biometrics Market to Reach US$ 74.42 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 17.5% | Size, Growth, Demand, Forecast and Research Report 2022-2027

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biometrics Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global biometrics market reached a value of US$ 27.97 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.42 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2022-2027. Biometrics refers to processes used to measure distinct biological or physiological characteristics of an individual. Biometrics identifiers are of two types, namely, behavioral, and physiological identifiers. The physiological identifiers include fingerprints, facial recognition, iris recognition, palm prints, and DNA matching, whereas behavioral identifiers include finger movements, typing patterns, voice, and signature recognition, walking gait, and other gestures.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IVF Services Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3% And To Target $25.6 Billion By 2026

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems and single mothers & the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and upsurge in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the In vitro fertilization services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

Fire Resistance Cable Market to Cross $2.5 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5%

The fire resistance cable market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The construction and building application sector continues to lead the global fire-resistance cable market, owing to global industrialization and urbanization. Most users prefer high-quality cables and wiring to avoid future repair costs. Furthermore, several advantages of fire resistance cable, such as non-corrosive nature, superior mechanical and electrical capabilities, and highly flame retardant features, are linked to the growth of the global fire-resistance cable market. The price of raw materials and the amount of energy required to make fire-resistance cables are continually changing. The value chain, which comprises procurement and operating expenses, is directly affected by the fluctuating prices of these components.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Smart Ovens Market will Grow at 14.6 CAGR to Surpass $501.4 million during the Forecast Period 2019-2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Ovens Market by Type, End User and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global smart ovens market size was valued at $169.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $501.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2019 to 2026.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Alcoholic beverages Market size in the US to grow by USD 72.51 billion | Market research insights highlight increased demand for craft drinks as key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Alcoholic Beverages Market in US by Product, Distribution Channel, and Packaging - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.15% in 2021 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (off-trade and on-trade), product (beer, spirits, and wine), and packaging (glass bottles, metal beverage cans, and other packaging materials).
DRINKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sleepwear and Loungewear Market Size to Grow by USD 13.36 billion| Market Research Insights Highlight Increased Demand for Designer and Premium Sleepwear and Loungewear as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sleepwear and loungewear market report by Technavio forecasts USD 13.36 billion growth from 2020 to 2025. The market registered a YOY growth of 5.28% in 2021 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (sleepwear and loungewear), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
BEAUTY & FASHION
thedallasnews.net

Organic Coffee Market growing at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach $12.6 billion by 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organic Coffee Market by Type, Packaging Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global organic coffee market size was $6.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $12.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY

