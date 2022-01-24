Tissue Banking Market Surging Expenditure with a 10.8% CAGR & estimated to surpass US$ 2.5 Billion by 2028 | Industry is Growing with Increasing Demand for Transplantation

The fire resistance cable market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030. The construction and building application sector continues to lead the global fire-resistance cable market, owing to global industrialization and urbanization. Most users prefer high-quality cables and wiring to avoid future repair costs. Furthermore, several advantages of fire resistance cable, such as non-corrosive nature, superior mechanical and electrical capabilities, and highly flame retardant features, are linked to the growth of the global fire-resistance cable market. The price of raw materials and the amount of energy required to make fire-resistance cables are continually changing. The value chain, which comprises procurement and operating expenses, is directly affected by the fluctuating prices of these components.

