Hong Kong activist Edward Leung, who coined the now-banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of our Times,” was released from prison Wednesday after spending four years behind bars for a 2016 protest.Leung was a prominent independence activist and the spokesman of Hong Kong Indigenous, a pro-independence group in the city that was outspoken about “localism” and the need to preserve a distinct Hong Kong identity. In 2018, the 30-year-old activist was convicted of assaulting a police officer and rioting during what is now known as the Fishball Revolution. The unrest began when authorities attempted to crack down on unlicensed...

CHINA ・ 8 DAYS AGO