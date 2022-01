Establishment of a regional sales team follows a surge in demand for analog IP building blocks at advanced process nodes. January 26, 2022 -- Pete Hutton, Executive Chairman of Agile Analog, a supplier of highly configurable, process node-agnostic analog IP building blocks, today announced that the company has responded to surging demand from chip manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region by establishing its first regional sales and engineering support operation, based in Taipei, Taiwan. Mr. Hutton stated that the new Asia-Pacific sales and engineering support team will enable Agile Analog to provide a more immediate response to requests from its Asian customers and prospects. It will also intensify the collaboration between Agile Analog and its foundry partners in the region. The Asia Pacific region’s sales team includes technical support provided by a field applications engineer based in Taiwan, and is set to expand in 2022 to include additional sales and engineering staff.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO