ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK businesses suffer January chills as cost pressures rage: PMI

By Andy Bruce
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HA7hl_0dty8cXk00
People walk along a busy shopping street as people look for bargains in the traditional Boxing Day sales in Liverpool, Britain, December 26 , 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British business activity cooled unexpectedly this month to an 11-month low but cost pressures stayed high, according to a survey that leaves the Bank of England on track to raise interest rates next week.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slipped in January to 53.4 from 53.6. While remaining above the 50 dividing line between growth and contraction, a Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 55.0.

The spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus again hit consumer-facing companies and manufacturers said orders grew at the weakest pace for a year - although business and financial services companies saw a quicker rate of expansion.

The flash PMIs suggested a similar level of economic performance for Britain, Germany and France, the three largest European economies.

"All told, this PMI survey suggests that the (UK) economy is suffering a hangover from the surge in Omicron cases. Even so, we still think GDP will recover fairly swiftly over the rest of Q1," said Adam Hoyes, economist from consultancy Capital Economics.

Sterling and British government bond prices showed no reaction to the data.

Gauges of costs paid and prices charged by services companies - watched closely by the BoE - increased in January, after easing back in December from recent all-time highs.

"With inflationary pressures remaining elevated at near-record levels, this all adds to the likelihood of the Bank of England hiking interest rates again at its upcoming meeting," Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said.

Twenty-nine of 45 economists in a Reuters poll published on Friday said the BoE would raise rates to 0.5% from 0.25% on Feb. 3 after its next scheduled meeting.

British consumer price inflation hit a nearly 30-year high of 5.4% in the 12 months to December and many economists think it will go higher than the BoE's most recent estimate of a peak of around 6% in April.

The PMI for the services sector fell in January to 53.3 from 53.6 in December - its lowest level since February last year.

While the manufacturing PMI slipped to 56.9 from 57.9 in December, the decline reflected the way the survey measures supply chain delays, which eased further last month.

"There have been signs that some stubborn supply chain pressures have started to ease," Rhys Herbert, senior economist at Lloyds Bank, said.

"However, the energy crisis and reports of new checks causing delays at ports are challenging many firms in the sector," he said, referring to the latest customs rules introduced on trade between Britain and the European Union.

Unlike in the much larger services sector, price pressures in manufacturing cooled in January.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Pmi#Interest Rates#Uk#British#The Bank Of England#Omicron#European#Capital Economics#Boe#Ihs Markit
Reuters

Mexicans chafe over struggling economy and surging inflation

MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Miguel Alejo does not know how inflation is measured or what makes a recession. But at the Mexico City food market where he has worked for over 40 years, he knows when business is struggling. Like many colleagues working stalls in the open market...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Britvic and Fever-Tree warn over bubbling cost pressures

Drinks firms Britvic and Fever-Tree have warned of soaring cost pressures as supply chain problems and rising inflation take their toll.Mixer maker Fever-Tree saw its shares slump 13% at one stage on Thursday after it said this year’s profit margins will be hit by rising costs.The tonic firm said it is “now clear that cost headwinds in 2022 will be more significant than we anticipated”, which will leave margins broadly flat and see underlying earnings at between £69 million and £72 million.The alert for the year ahead took the shine off a 2021 update which revealed that revenues jumped 23%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

McDonald's profit hit by rising costs, pandemic curbs

Jan 27 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) missed revenue and profit expectations on Thursday, as higher costs and tepid sales in its over 4,500 restaurants in Australia and China due to pandemic-led curbs ate into gains from growth in the United States in the fourth quarter. Operating costs rose 14%...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
The Independent

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and the their outlook for the future — fell to 113.8 in January, from 115.2 in December. Even with the decline consumer confidence remains high in the U.S. despite surging prices for just about everything. The Conference Board’s present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, rose this month to 148.2 from 144.8 in December. The expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, fell in January to 90.8 from 95.4 last month.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP AUD Gains After PMI Business Data Performance

The GBP AUD exchange rate was 0.25% higher on Monday after the UK and Australia saw OMI business activity data. The UK number was a disappointment, but the Australian reading was worse with the economy dumping into contraction territory due to the virus effects on the services sector. The GBP...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australian inflation surges in Q4, market bays for rate hikes

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australia's core inflation flew to its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter as fuel and housing costs led broad-based price pressures, a shock that will stoke market speculation of an early hike in interest rates. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics...
BUSINESS
The Independent

IMF cuts world growth forecast due to omicron, other woes

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of COVID-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4% in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world’s largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Minister resigns over failure to recoup coronavirus fraud losses as travel tests scrapped

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

Inflation hits 3.5%, but one high number won't budge the Reserve Bank on interest rates

Australia’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.3% in the three months to December, bringing inflation for the full 2021 year to 3.5%. This is above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s medium-term target range of 2-3% inflation. It will excite speculation about the central bank lifting interest rates far sooner than 2024, as the bank’s governor Philip Lowe suggested was most likely in 2020. But don’t expect Lowe and the Reserve Bank’s board to be spooked into a rate rise so easily. Central banks like a little inflation but not too much. History shows prices either falling or increasing too rapidly are bad for an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

How a Russian-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe-haven assets and stock markets. Below are five charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions could...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EU: Markit Manufacturing PMI improves to 59 in January vs. 57.5 expected

Markit Manufacturing PMI for eurozone rose slightly in January. Service sector lost growth momentum at the start of the new year. EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory, holds above 1.1300. The business activity in the eurozone's manufacturing sector expanded at a more robust pace in early January than...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

292K+
Followers
273K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy