Cadence Announces Full DRAM Verification Solution for Automotive, Data Center, and Mobile Applications

License for ATSC 3.0 standard includes essential patents from 13 worldwide organizations. DENVER, CO, US – January 24, 2022 – MPEG LA, LLC today announced the availability of the ATSC 3.0 Patent Portfolio License (“ATSC 3.0 License” or “License”), providing one-stop access to patents that are essential to the next generation broadcast standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). ATSC 3.0, already available in South Korea and many U.S. television markets, improves the television viewing experience with higher audio and video quality, improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on fixed digital televisions and converter boxes as well as mobile devices, and enhanced accessibility, personalization, interactivity, and advanced emergency alert service capability.

