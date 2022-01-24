ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cadence Announces Full DRAM Verification Solution for Automotive, Data Center, and Mobile Applications

design-reuse.com
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif.— January 24, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a new DRAM verification solution, allowing customers to test and optimize system-on-chip (SoC) designs for data center, consumer, mobile and automotive applications. Using the full DRAM verification solution, which delivers up to 10X increased verification throughput,...

www.design-reuse.com

just-food.com

Veriff Launches Metaverse-Focused Identity Verification Solution

Concept: Estonian startup Veriff has launched a Metaverse-focused identity verification (IDV) solution to ensure the safety of Metaverse users. It aims to protect users and children while offering appropriate experiences for specific users. The solution offers comprehensive ID verification software, face match, and crosslinking services to enhance trust and accountability.
TECHNOLOGY
Siliconera

FFXIV Oceanic Data Center and Other Data Center Expansions Detailed

Final Fantasy XIV will soon be growing. Director and Producer Naoki Yoshida announced the FFXIV Oceanic data center will open on January 25, 2022. He went over how the opening will be handled. But that isn’t the only addition. He also announced that there are planned expansions for the FFXIV Japanese, North American, and European data centers as well.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

DAON LAUNCHES NEXT GENERATION OF ITS POPULAR DIGITAL IDENTITY VERIFICATION AND PROOFING SOLUTION

Daon, the global leader in cross-channel identity continuity solutions, announced today the availability of its next-gen digital identity verification and proofing solution. Daon’s new and improved offering gives customers more back-end power, more data visibility, and more fine-grained control over their identity decision-making than any competing solution, hosted in our secure cloud, and delivered with the streamlined simplicity of an out-of-the-box, no/low code web app.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Siemens collaborates with UMC on design kits for automotive and power applications

Plano, Texas, USA - January 20, 2022 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced it has collaborated with United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) to develop process design kits (PDKs) for the foundry‘s 110-nanometer (nm) and 180-nm BCD technology platforms. The new PDKs for UMC, which is a leading semiconductor foundry focused on logic and specialty technologies, are optimized for Siemens EDA’s Tanner™ custom design flow software, enabling innovative designs for a wide variety of integrated circuits (ICs) used in automotive and power applications.
PLANO, TX
helpnetsecurity.com

Daon expands digital identity verification and proofing solution to help businesses reduce fraud

Daon launched its next-gen digital identity verification and proofing solution. Daon’s new and improved offering gives customers more back-end power, more data visibility, and more fine-grained control over their identity decision-making than any competing solution, hosted in our secure cloud, and delivered with the streamlined simplicity of an out-of-the-box, no/low code web app.
TECHNOLOGY
nddist.com

Distributor Data Solutions Refreshes Website, Branding as its Solutions Expand

SALT LAKE CITY — DDS (Distributor Data Solutions), the wholesale distribution industry’s leading product content solution provider, today announces the launch of its wholly redesigned website. The site’s updated design and messaging unveil new branding while clarifying the company’s solution offerings and directing visitors to the most relevant and efficient customer experience according to their needs.
RETAIL
design-reuse.com

Kalray Enters into Exclusive Negotiations for the Acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a Leading Provider of Software-defined Storage Solutions for Data-intensive Applications

Grenoble - France, January 20, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of software-defined storage and data management solutions for data-intensive applications.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Technology
design-reuse.com

Real Wireless Research Shows One Third Reduction for Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm 5G physical layer IP solution

Industrial private networks see considerable infrastructure savings by deploying AccelerComm solutions. Southampton, UK - January 24, 2022 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts, which shows significant reductions in 5G Private network infrastructure costs by utilising AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution.
TECHNOLOGY
tctmagazine.com

AMESOS and Polymaker announce partnership to create FFF 3D printing solutions for series production applications

Polymaker and AMESOS, both of which are based in Shanghai, have announced their partnership to co-develop Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) based 3D printing solutions. Polymaker develops and manufactures a large variety of materials for material-extrusion based 3D printing and their products are widely used by a large spectrum of professional and industrial users.
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Ensemble Travel Group Announces Data Monetization Center

Ensemble Travel Group continues to provide new technology to travel advisors that enables them to optimize sales and better understand booking patterns. Along those lines, Ensemble has announced the launch of its Data Monetization Center (DMC). The DMC will allow Ensemble to see industry trend lines early and ensure that...
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

A 2022 priority: Automated mobile application security testing

The use of mobile devices has skyrocketed in the past two years and with it the mobile app market. It’s predicted mobile apps will generate more than $935 billion in revenue by 2023. Areas with growth potential, unfortunately, often attract the attention of threat actors looking to exploit vulnerabilities...
CELL PHONES
design-reuse.com

Rambus Delivers PCIe 6.0 Controller for Next-Generation Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 26, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 Controller. The PCIe specification is the interconnect of choice across a broad landscape of data-intensive markets including data center, AI/ML, HPC, automotive, IoT, defense and aerospace. Optimized for power, area and latency, the Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications. In addition, the controller provides state-of-the-art security with an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

NucleiSys Adopts Breker's System Coherency TrekApp

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– January 25, 2022 –– Breker Verification Systems today announced Nuclei System Technology deployed its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp to ensure coherency of its configurable low-power and high-performance 32- and 64-bit RISC-V processor intellectual property (IP) designs. “After an extensive evaluation, we choose...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Kinetic Technologies Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for High-Performance Power Management and Video/Audio Interface ICs

San Jose, CA. -- January 25, 2022 -- Diakopto announced today that Kinetic Technologies, a developer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, has selected ParagonX to accelerate parasitic analysis and design optimization in the development of their integrated circuits (IC). “We have adopted the industry-leading ParagonX Electronic Design Automation (EDA)...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Network International launches mobile payment acceptance solution

UAE-based Network International has partnered with Mastercard to launch Tap on Phone, a mobile payment acceptance solution for merchants across the Middle East and Africa. Tap on Phone supported by Mastercard gives SMEs the ability to accept payments through a smartphone. Customers will tap their card or device to make the payment on the SME merchant’s phone, each transaction being processed through Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS).
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

MPEG LA Offers One-Stop License for ATSC 3.0

License for ATSC 3.0 standard includes essential patents from 13 worldwide organizations. DENVER, CO, US – January 24, 2022 – MPEG LA, LLC today announced the availability of the ATSC 3.0 Patent Portfolio License (“ATSC 3.0 License” or “License”), providing one-stop access to patents that are essential to the next generation broadcast standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). ATSC 3.0, already available in South Korea and many U.S. television markets, improves the television viewing experience with higher audio and video quality, improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on fixed digital televisions and converter boxes as well as mobile devices, and enhanced accessibility, personalization, interactivity, and advanced emergency alert service capability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

tru.ID, the Mobile Verification Platform, Expands Passwordless Device Authentication Solution to India, Adds Local Data Residency

Mobile verification platform tru.ID has launched in India to make it easy for any digital bank, FinTech or e-commerce business to implement device binding for strong user authentication, and secure payments and transactions. In addition to mobile verification capabilities, tru.ID now offers local data residency hosting in India for enhanced privacy.
WORLD
Data Center Knowledge

China Mobile and Huawei Complete a Modular Data Center in Six Months

China Mobile has partnered with Huawei to create a modular data center in the historic Chinese city of Xi’an, in order to deal with an influx in mobile data caused by tourists. Thanks to modular ‘LEGO-like’ construction, Huawei says it delivered a facility consisting of 938 cabinets in just...
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

TapResearch Announces New Player Insights Solution, Empowering Mobile Game Developers with Real-time Feedback Loop

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TapResearch, a leading market intelligence solution provider, today announced the launch of its new Player Insights Solution. Player Insights by TapResearch is a powerful research tool that helps game teams (product, marketing, research, etc.) access high-quality player feedback, in real-time. Player Insights helps product and business owners take control of their feedback channels, operate with more confidence, and create better player experiences based on real feedback.
SOFTWARE

