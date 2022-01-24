Cadence Announces Full DRAM Verification Solution for Automotive, Data Center, and Mobile Applications
SAN JOSE, Calif.— January 24, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a new DRAM verification solution, allowing customers to test and optimize system-on-chip (SoC) designs for data center, consumer, mobile and automotive applications. Using the full DRAM verification solution, which delivers up to 10X increased verification throughput,...www.design-reuse.com
