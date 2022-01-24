Real Wireless Research Shows One Third Reduction for Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm 5G physical layer IP solution

Comcast has partnered with Nokia to sell businesses private 5G networks, the new high-speed wireless internet that could power ports, factories, and other large enterprises. The cable giant's business services unit, Comcast Business, will deploy its first private 5G network at the Wells Fargo Center during the first quarter this year, company officials said. Comcast's foray into 5G comes as it works to sign up more large customers, from national restaurant chains to federal government agencies. Many of the world's largest businesses are expected to use 5G, which has faster speeds, better reliability, and the capacity to connect thousands of more devices than previous wireless networks.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO