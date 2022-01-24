ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Wireless Research Shows One Third Reduction for Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm 5G physical layer IP solution

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial private networks see considerable infrastructure savings by deploying AccelerComm solutions. Southampton, UK - January 24, 2022 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts,...

tvtechnology.com

WCI Technologies, Dish Wireless Partner On 5G Services

HOUSTON & LITTLETON, Colo.—WCI Technologies and DISH Wireless have expanded their ongoing collaboration and are partnering on marketing 5G services to enterprises, WCI announced today. WCI will sell, market and deliver systems integration services to enterprise customers while DISH will provide access to its portfolio of licensed spectrum, RF...
LITTLETON, CO
design-reuse.com

Wi-Fi ax + BLE v5.3 + 15.4, 2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP core in 22nm, licensed to a Chinese customer for IoT chipset

T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce that one of its partner’s WiFi ax+BLEv5.3+15.4 RF Transceiver IP core has been licensed to a Chinese customer coupled with Wi-Fi Digital IP from leading Digital supplier to provide a complete IoT solution. The target market includes Smart home, industrial applications, medical monitoring, surveillance etc.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Kinetic Technologies Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for High-Performance Power Management and Video/Audio Interface ICs

San Jose, CA. -- January 25, 2022 -- Diakopto announced today that Kinetic Technologies, a developer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, has selected ParagonX to accelerate parasitic analysis and design optimization in the development of their integrated circuits (IC). “We have adopted the industry-leading ParagonX Electronic Design Automation (EDA)...
TECHNOLOGY
NJ.com

5G wireless networks worry airlines. An N.J. engineering professor explains why.

On Wednesday, the switch was flipped to turn on 5G wireless networks that promised customers faster, better service and downloads, everywhere, except around 50 major airports. Concerns about how 5G wireless networks would affect aircraft altimeters, the meter that measures altitude above the ground, caused several airlines including Emirates and Air India to cancel flights to the U.S. and to Newark Liberty International airport Wednesday. Other airlines switched to different types of aircraft that aren’t affected by 5G, the Associated Press reported.
TECHNOLOGY
telecompetitor.com

Add Comcast to Your 5G Private Wireless Network Provider List

Comcast Business said today that it will offer 5G private wireless networks to enterprise customers. The company also announced its first private wireless network, which will use LTE and 5G technologies at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this quarter. According to Comcast, applications “may include immersive court-, rink-side and...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

BrainChip Reflects on a Successful 2021, with Move to Market Readiness Behind Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 24, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) is a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP. BrainChip is looking forward to 2022 as it closes its most successful year ever buoyed by technological advancements made to its Akida™ technology, commercialization, additions of veteran leadership to both its management and Board of Directors, market exchange upgrades and more.
SOFTWARE
Newsbug.info

Comcast is teaming up with Nokia to sell private 5G networks to big business, government

Comcast has partnered with Nokia to sell businesses private 5G networks, the new high-speed wireless internet that could power ports, factories, and other large enterprises. The cable giant's business services unit, Comcast Business, will deploy its first private 5G network at the Wells Fargo Center during the first quarter this year, company officials said. Comcast's foray into 5G comes as it works to sign up more large customers, from national restaurant chains to federal government agencies. Many of the world's largest businesses are expected to use 5G, which has faster speeds, better reliability, and the capacity to connect thousands of more devices than previous wireless networks.
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

Private 5G Networks are Rolling Out Slowly Too

5G proponents have been hoping that private 5G networking will be a big business. 2022 might be the year private 5G begins to take off. Private 5G networks are already one of the most hyped tech phrases of 2022. But how many production 5G private networks are actually out there?
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm Logic process

CFX, the one stop shop of embedded flash memory IP and stand alone flash memory IC provider announced today commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm Logic Low Power process. “Gate oxide dielectric anti-fuse OTP technology is a game changer for designers of integrated circuits implemented on advanced technology nodes”, states George Wang, CEO of CFX. “The 55nm Logic process combines dense low voltage logic transistors with optimized high voltage transistors. The addition of the CFX OTP technology makes the 55nm Logic process the ideal platform for complex ASIC/SoC/mixed signal devices such as MCU, power management devices (PMU), Multimedia IC, analog, sensors, RFIDs and etc”
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Comcast Business collaborates with Nokia to bring private 5G networks to enterprises

Comcast Business announced it is partnering with Nokia to extend its enterprise connectivity portfolio to deliver 5G private wireless networks – using Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud) industrial-grade private wireless solution and digitalization enabler platform. The non-exclusive partnership builds on other wireless strategic innovations to drive Comcast Business’s vision...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Comcast Business, Nokia Partner on Private 5G Wireless Network Deployments

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Business has announced that it is partnering with Nokia to deliver 5G private wireless networks using Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud) private wireless solution and digitalization enabler platform. The first Comcast Business and Nokia deployment will be showcased at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia after it launches...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
design-reuse.com

Ceremorphic Exits Stealth Mode; Unveils Technology Plans to Deliver a New Architecture Specifically Designed for Reliable Performance Computing

Complete Silicon System Addresses Today’s Critical Computing Challenges Around Reliability, Security, Energy Efficiency, and Scalability. SAN JOSE, Calif. – January 26, 2022 – Armed with more than 100 patents and leveraging multi-decade expertise in creating Industry leading silicon systems, Ceremorphic® Inc. today announced its plans to deliver a complete silicon system that provides the performance needed for next-generation applications such as AI model training, HPC, automotive processing, drug discovery, and metaverse processing. Designed in advanced silicon geometry (TSMC 5nm node), this new architecture was built from the ground up to solve today’s high-performance computing problems in reliability, security and energy consumption to serve all performance-demanding market segments.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Real Physics Simulation Engines

'NVIDIA Omniverse' is a graphical simulation and creation platform with applications for engineers, developers, and more. Omniverse has just been updated to version 1.0, marking the application's exit from its beta form. Paired with this application's release is the announcement of a free version that will be available to individual creators, startups, and corporations alike.
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

MPEG LA Offers One-Stop License for ATSC 3.0

License for ATSC 3.0 standard includes essential patents from 13 worldwide organizations. DENVER, CO, US – January 24, 2022 – MPEG LA, LLC today announced the availability of the ATSC 3.0 Patent Portfolio License (“ATSC 3.0 License” or “License”), providing one-stop access to patents that are essential to the next generation broadcast standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). ATSC 3.0, already available in South Korea and many U.S. television markets, improves the television viewing experience with higher audio and video quality, improved compression efficiency, robust transmission for reception on fixed digital televisions and converter boxes as well as mobile devices, and enhanced accessibility, personalization, interactivity, and advanced emergency alert service capability.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Thalia launches next generation IP reuse tools for smarter, more agile semiconductor product development

Cologne, Germany – 26 January 2022 – Thalia Design Automation, provider of analog and mixed-signal circuit IP reuse platform, today announced enhancements to its Technology Analyzer and Circuit Porting tools, key parts of its AMALIA IP reuse & development platform. The new features support designers with a broader set of process technologies, plus intelligent machine learning features to significantly accelerate analysis and porting, to further cut costs and improve design productivity.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Rambus Delivers PCIe 6.0 Controller for Next-Generation Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 26, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 Controller. The PCIe specification is the interconnect of choice across a broad landscape of data-intensive markets including data center, AI/ML, HPC, automotive, IoT, defense and aerospace. Optimized for power, area and latency, the Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications. In addition, the controller provides state-of-the-art security with an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

The Real Reason Behind the Automotive Industry IC Shortage - A Step-Function Surge in Demand!

After years of moderate increases, IC suppliers blindsided by automotive IC demand spike in 2021. January 25, 2022 -- IC Insights has updated and released its comprehensive forecast and analysis of the worldwide semiconductor industry in its January Semiconductor Industry Flash Report, which is included as part of the 2022, 25th edition of The McClean Report service. Next month, the company will release the first of its four quarterly updates to the service. The February quarterly update will include, among numerous other topics, an in-depth analysis of the automotive IC market. An excerpt from this analysis is presented in this Research Bulletin.
ECONOMY
tvtechnology.com

Broadcast Solutions Introduces meshLINK IP-Mesh Network Solution

BINGEN AM RHEIN, Germany—Broadcast Solutions has released meshLINK, a high-quality wireless video transmission solution offering state-of-the-art video encoding, full-duplex IP and mesh networking in a rugged, straightforward system, the company said today. The new meshLINK wireless solution provides low-latency performance –down to 45ms in HD and 75ms in 4K—100Mb/s...
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Big Innovations Double the Data Rate to 64 GT/s with PCIe 6.0

PCI Express® (PCIe®) has been on a tear, doubling the data rate with each new generation in response to the torrid rise in data traffic and the needs of advanced workloads. But raising signaling rates gets harder and harder with each doubling. That’s why with PCIe 6.0, we have some of the most dramatic changes yet seen in the standard to enable the jump to 64 GT/s.
COMPUTERS

