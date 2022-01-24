ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher Barton issues bonuses

By Steve Sharp
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago

Fisher Barton, manufacturer of high wear and cutting components has announced the first payment of its ONE Fisher Barton Performance Pay Bonus Plan. The plan allows team members to earn an additional 5% of their pay quarterly when they meet productivity, quality, on-time delivery and attendance targets. “Fisher Barton’s...

Watertown Daily Times

FCCU works to make member financial lives better

FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Community Credit Union board of directors has announced the annual Member Loyalty Cash Reward patronage dividend in the amount of $300,000 divided among 8,300 qualifying members on Dec. 31, 2021. FCCU has returned $1.9 million in excess earnings to its members through its Member...
High school bond issue sells out, with a bonus

Jefferson High School’s $12.5 million bond issue, geared to fund long-anticipated expansion and improvements at the school, quickly sold out to institutional investors on Jan. 13, clearing the way for the district’s completion of the issue Feb. 1 and, then, the project’s launch. The issue will raise...
Fishers construction firm acquired

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Fishers-based Project CSI is one of two companies to be acquired by Marmon Retail Solutions in Chicago. Financial terms of the deal, which also includes Big Red Rooster Flow in Illinois, were not disclosed. Project CSI provides a variety of services for retail...
Buying and redeeming I bonds

Q: If I want to purchase I bonds for my grandchildren, what is the procedure?. A: The U.S. Department of the Treasury operates a website, TreasuryDirect (treasurydirect.gov), that lets you buy and redeem securities directly in paperless electronic form. The homepage of the site has a link to a page titled “Gift savings bonds.” That page explains how accounts can be established for you and your grandchildren so you can purchase I bonds for them whenever you wish.
Wisconsin has sixth largest organic farmland share in the U.S.

As the force that feeds and nourishes the population, agriculture is one of the most vital industries in the U.S. economy, according to Commodity.com. To accommodate the country’s growth over the years, agricultural practices have evolved to become more efficient, capable of reliably meeting the population’s daily needs. But these efficient practices also come with environmental costs, and many farmers and consumers are increasingly seeking out more sustainable alternatives.
Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December

BALTIMORE, MD (January 25, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.0% in December. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland […] The post Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Dairy Business Association calls for legislative action

MADISON — The Dairy Business Association, Wisconsin’s leading dairy advocacy group, laid out key bills and other changes the organization will push for and against during the remaining months of this year’s legislative session. The association is honing in on further addressing the state’s water quality issues,...
Voice of the People, Ray Lasanske

This note is in response to the article in the Jan. 18 paper about the key positions within the City of Watertown being vacated. My entire working career I was in management. An old boss of mine once told me that in order to be a successful manager you had to know how to manage people and money.
#33. Department of the Treasury

- 2020 employee engagement score: 72.5 (5.1% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 62.5 - One-year score change: +10 - Agency workforce size: large The Department of the Treasury is responsible for operating and maintaining systems that are critical to the nation’s federal finances. This includes collecting taxes and overseeing national banks, which involves printing and minting the country’s paper currency. Its staff consists mostly of financial professionals such as accountants, financial analysts, and budget analysts but there are other industries hired by the Department of the Treasury such as human resources professionals and information technology specialists. Employees are satisfied with how The Department of Treasury has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisor leadership, and work-life balance.
#23. Surface Transportation Board

- 2020 employee engagement score: 77 (11.6% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 65.8 - One-year score change: +11.2 - Agency workforce size: small Primarily focused on freight rail, this independent federal agency determines the economic regulation of surface transportation. Most employees at the Surface Transportation Board say they like the kind of work they perform, and they know exactly what’s expected of them, according to a 2019 survey.
