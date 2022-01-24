Fisher Barton issues bonuses

Q: If I want to purchase I bonds for my grandchildren, what is the procedure?. A: The U.S. Department of the Treasury operates a website, TreasuryDirect (treasurydirect.gov), that lets you buy and redeem securities directly in paperless electronic form. The homepage of the site has a link to a page titled “Gift savings bonds.” That page explains how accounts can be established for you and your grandchildren so you can purchase I bonds for them whenever you wish.

