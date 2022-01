I so appreciated Larry Baumbach’s letter on Jan. 23. It reminded me of my experience with prejudice in the 1960s. I was raised in an all-white town (Susanville). There was a mixed couple who moved to town when I was in the 7th grade and their Black son was in my class. The father (Black) was a postman and his wife (White) also worked They lasted about two months before they were run out of town, by men like my father who was a supervisor at the time. Their son sat next to me and he and I were friends so I was so sad they left.

