After the critical acclaim and box office dethroning of No Way Home this past weekend, the Scream(2022) franchise reboot has brought a whole slew of new fans and old, who want Scream 6 to become a reality as its been trending on social media! Scream(2022) comes almost a decade after the last release and is co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The Scream torch was passed down to the thriller directing duo of Ready or Not after the death of past Scream director Wes Craven. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin spoke in an interview with Variety recently and discussed the experience they had while making Scream(2022). They also stated that they would be “be crazy not to want to continue it” and come back for a Scream 6.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO