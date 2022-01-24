Letter: Current council should have known better

Readers need more information about how Trustees of the Chico Unified School District ignored almost all public input and conducted shameless partisan gerrymandering last week. For more than two years the District, dutifully and in a professional manner, has been coming into compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act by putting forward unbiased draft elections maps for five trustee areas, based on objective criteria such as topography, school boundaries, neighborhood diversity and socioeconomic data. At the outset of the project in March 2020, staff and consultants were told in no uncertain terms to ignore the addresses of incumbents when drawing potential maps – at the time such an approach seemed unsavory and short-sighted.
