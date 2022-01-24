ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Morning news brief

By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

The U.S. weighs sending 5,000 troops to Eastern...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Plot to topple Boris Johnson

A plot to oust Boris Johnson has emerged, as Tory MPs first elected in 2019 turn against him. Angered by Downing Street "partygate" allegations, a group of 20 rebel Conservatives - many representing former Labour heartland Red Wall seats - met yesterday to consider the Prime Minister's fate in a gathering nicknamed the "pork pie plot".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Washington Times

Michelle Obama enters politics with vengeance, bent on revenge

Michelle Obama, former first lady, just announced she‘s partnering her foundation, When We All Vote, with 30 other groups to register a million new voters before the midterms. It’s go time for the left. Her entry into election politicking guarantees this fight over the Electoral College is the Democrats’...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Covid#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Republicans consider shutting down government over vax mandate

FIRST ON FOX: Several Republicans are considering shutting down the government if the next funding bill includes money for federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter signed by a growing number of Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, pledging to pull support from government funding legislation that includes language giving funds for vaccine mandates.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China could recover US stealth fighter jet from South China Sea before US

The U.S. Navy is in a race against China to recover an F-35C Lightning II fighter jet that crashed in the South China Sea on Monday. The $100 million fifth-generation stealth fighter jet reportedly impacted against the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) and then fell over the side of the ship. The pilot and six additional sailors were injured in the incident.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Combat system on the US Navy's new $13billion aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford is not able to defend it against anti-ship missiles, says new Pentagon report

The combat system on the US Navy's new $13billion warship, the USS Gerald Ford, 'has yet to demonstrate that it can effectively' defend the aircraft carrier, a new Pentagon report has revealed. The ship, the world's largest aircraft carrier when it was formally commissioned in 2017, could be vulnerable to...
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy