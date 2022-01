Moderna stock (NASDAQ: MRNA) has lost almost a third of its value thus far in 2022 and currently trades at about $160 per share. The sell-off is driven by two broad factors. Firstly, investors are souring on growth stocks amid expectations of interest rate hikes and tighter monetary policy. Moreover, considering that the big initial inoculation drive of the early pandemic is now behind us and the new omicron virus variant is also appearing to result in a lower rate of severe disease, forecasting longer-term vaccine demand is looking increasingly tricky. This could also be hurting vaccine stocks, which were an investor favorite through the pandemic. With the recent sell-off, Moderna stock is now down by about 55% from levels seen in November 2021.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO