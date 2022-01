Because the Fed appears to be ready to raise interest rates as soon as March, the current market correction is expected to continue. So, we think investors should take advantage of the dip in share prices to benefit from upside in the future. Starbucks (SBUX), Align Technology (ALGN), The Toro Company (TTC), and CEMEX (CX) are currently trading near their 52-week lows, but they hold solid upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated Buy in our proprietary rating system. Read on.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO